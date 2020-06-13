PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Trooping the Colour, the traditional celebration of the monarch's official birthday, will not take place for only the second time during the Queen's 68-year reign.

Normally the event sees the Queen inspect the Horse Guards at Whitehall before being escorted by the Household Cavalry back to Buckingham Palace where she takes a salute before an RAF flypast.

It has only been cancelled once before during the Queen's reign - in 1955 during a national rail strike. But restrictions during lockdown have prevented the celebration from taking place in 2020 in its regular form.

Instead, the Queen, who has been staying at Windsor with the Duke of Edinburgh for the past 12 weeks, is taking two royal salutes at the castle from the Welsh Guards - under social-distancing rules and with no spectators.