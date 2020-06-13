Trooping the Colour cancelled for second time in Queen's reign
Once again, eyes will be on cities across the
country as more anti-racism protests are expected today. There have been warnings from the prime minister and others
for people to stay home both due to the coronavirus pandemic and fears of violence.
All events will have to end by 17:00 BST following violent
scenes last weekend.
In other news:
British Airways has been branded a "national
disgrace" after a Transport Select Committee report accused the airline of a
"calculated attempt to take advantage" of the pandemic by cutting
thousands of jobs and downgrading terms and conditions
If you're joining us in the UK, Africa and Europe - good
morning, and good afternoon if you're in Asia or Australia.
Here are some of the latest headlines from around the
world:
Over 7.6 million cases have been reported
worldwide, along with 425,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins
University
Brazil has overtaken the UK to become the nation
with the second-highest number of deaths from coronavirus. More than 900 people
have died during the last 24 hours, bringing the total to almost 42,000
India and Armenia have both reported their biggest daily jump in new infections - 11,458 and 723 respectively. India currently has the fourth-highest number of cases worldwide
Eleven residential estates in south Beijing have
been locked down and a wholesale market closed due to a fresh cluster of infections.
Over 40 new cases have been reported in the Chinese capital during the last few
days
Meanwhile New Zealand has reported no new
infections for 22 consecutive days. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
announced that nearly all the country's lockdown restrictions were being lifted
Trooping the Colour cancelled for second time in Queen's reign
Trooping the Colour, the traditional celebration of the monarch's official birthday, will not take place for only the second time during the Queen's 68-year reign.
Normally the event sees the Queen inspect the Horse Guards at Whitehall before being escorted by the Household Cavalry back to Buckingham Palace where she takes a salute before an RAF flypast.
It has only been cancelled once before during the Queen's reign - in 1955 during a national rail strike. But restrictions during lockdown have prevented the celebration from taking place in 2020 in its regular form.
Instead, the Queen, who has been staying at Windsor with the Duke of Edinburgh for the past 12 weeks, is taking two royal salutes at the castle from the Welsh Guards - under social-distancing rules and with no spectators.
The famous chef feeding Covid-hit neighbourhoods
Chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés has been delivering meals to food-insecure areas of the US that have been hit particularly hard by Covid-19.
Mr Andrés says that there are about 40 million Americans who don't know where their next meal is coming from.
More than 20 million people lost their jobs in March and April. Earlier this week, the National Bureau of Economic Research declared the US had entered an economic recession.
What's happening in the UK?
Once again, eyes will be on cities across the country as more anti-racism protests are expected today. There have been warnings from the prime minister and others for people to stay home both due to the coronavirus pandemic and fears of violence.
The Metropolitan Police has put restrictions in place on several groups across London, with right-wing counter protesters also expected to be out in numbers.
All events will have to end by 17:00 BST following violent scenes last weekend.
In other news:
The picture in Brazil
The Americas now account for about half of total confirmed coronavirus cases globally, with Brazil the epicentre of the epicentre.
The largest country in Latin America, it has 828,810 confirmed cases - the highest in the world behind the US. It also has the second-highest death toll in the world (nearly 42,000), having overtaken the UK.
But the numbers are thought to be much higher because of insufficient testing. It's also believed that the country is still weeks away from reaching the "peak".
If you’re joining us in the UK, Africa and Europe - good morning, and good afternoon if you’re in Asia or Australia.
Here are some of the latest headlines from around the world: