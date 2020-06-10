For the first time since the crisis escalated, the country has avoided seeing any locally-spread cases.

Official statistics for yesterday recorded only two new infections in the previous 24 hours.

Both involved people in quarantine in New South Wales who recently returned from overseas, local media reported.

Since imposing a lockdown in March, Australia has successfully curtailed the virus. In total, it has had 7,267 cases and 102 deaths.

Restrictions are steadily being lifted - this week will see the return of the Australian Football League (AFL), a week after the National Rugby League restarted. Small numbers of fans will be permitted to attend two AFL games.