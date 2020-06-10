A coronavirus patient is treated in Breves, Para state, Brazil
Fauci warns virus crisis 'isn't over yet'

Edited by Yvette Tan

All times stated are UK

  1. Australia goes 24 hours without a local transmission

    For the first time since the crisis escalated, the country has avoided seeing any locally-spread cases.

    Official statistics for yesterday recorded only two new infections in the previous 24 hours.

    Both involved people in quarantine in New South Wales who recently returned from overseas, local media reported.

    Since imposing a lockdown in March, Australia has successfully curtailed the virus. In total, it has had 7,267 cases and 102 deaths.

    Restrictions are steadily being lifted - this week will see the return of the Australian Football League (AFL), a week after the National Rugby League restarted. Small numbers of fans will be permitted to attend two AFL games.

    2,000 fans will be able to watch the AFL match in Adelaide this weekend
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: 2,000 fans will be able to watch the AFL match in Adelaide this weekend

  2. Brazil restores detailed data after court decision

    Brazil has restored detailed data to its Covid-19 website, after it was ordered to do so by the country’s Supreme Court.

    At the weekend, the website stopped publishing cumulative totals for cases and deaths in the country - provoking uproar.

    Critics accused Jair Bolsnaro’s government of trying to cover-up the scale of the outbreak, and the decision was overturned on Tuesday.

    The newly-restored data shows Brazil has had almost 740,000 cases since the outbreak began and almost 40,000 deaths.

    The figures are the second and third highest in the world, respectively.

    Brazil's daily death rate is the highest in the world
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: Brazil's daily death rate is the highest in the world

  3. Fauci warns pandemic ‘isn’t over yet’

    Anthony Fauci
    Copyright: Reuters

    “It isn’t over yet,” Dr Anthony Fauci, the US coronavirus expert and White House adviser, has said - describing the pandemic as his “worst nightmare”.

    “In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,” he told a conference.

    “That’s millions and millions of infections worldwide. And it’s condensed in a very, very small time frame.”

    The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made his comments during a conference held by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

    But, despite admitting he was surprised by how fast the virus had spread, he said he was confident a vaccine would be found.

  4. Welcome to our coverage

    Welcome back to our coverage of all things coronavirus. As the day moves from Asia to Europe, Africa and the Americas, we will keep you posted on all global developments.

    Here’s what you need to know this Wednesday morning.

    • US top coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci has warned that the pandemic is far from over – despite many countries easing their restrictions
    • China has dismissed as “ridiculous” a US study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the virus may have been spreading in the country as early as August 2019
    • Brazil has fully restored its website of coronavirus data, following an order by the Supreme Court. The government controversially removed totals of cases and deaths over the weekend
    • In France, the Eiffel Tower is set to reopen on 25 June after being shut for more than three months
    • In England, plans for all children to return to primary schools before the summer break have been dropped
    • The World Health Organization has rowed back on comments that asymptomatic transmission of the virus was "very rare" - now saying such transmissions are still a "big unknown"
    • Worldwide, there now have been almost 7.2 million infections and more than 400,000 deaths linked to Covid-19
