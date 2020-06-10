Australia goes 24 hours without a local transmission
For the first time since the crisis escalated, the country has
avoided seeing any locally-spread cases.
Official statistics for yesterday recorded only two new infections
in the previous 24 hours.
Both involved people in quarantine in New South Wales who recently returned from overseas, local media reported.
Since imposing
a lockdown in March, Australia has successfully curtailed the virus. In total, it has had 7,267 cases and 102 deaths.
Restrictions are steadily being lifted - this week will see the return of the Australian Football League (AFL), a week after the National Rugby League restarted. Small numbers of fans will be permitted to attend two AFL games.
Brazil restores detailed data after court decision
Brazil has restored detailed data to its Covid-19 website,
after it was ordered to do so by the country’s Supreme Court.
At the weekend, the website stopped publishing cumulative
totals for cases and deaths in the country - provoking uproar.
Critics accused Jair Bolsnaro’s government of trying to
cover-up the scale of the outbreak, and the decision was overturned on Tuesday.
The newly-restored data shows Brazil has had almost 740,000
cases since the outbreak began and almost 40,000 deaths.
The figures are the second and third highest in the world,
respectively.
Live Reporting
Edited by Yvette Tan
All times stated are UK
Australia goes 24 hours without a local transmission
For the first time since the crisis escalated, the country has avoided seeing any locally-spread cases.
Official statistics for yesterday recorded only two new infections in the previous 24 hours.
Both involved people in quarantine in New South Wales who recently returned from overseas, local media reported.
Since imposing a lockdown in March, Australia has successfully curtailed the virus. In total, it has had 7,267 cases and 102 deaths.
Restrictions are steadily being lifted - this week will see the return of the Australian Football League (AFL), a week after the National Rugby League restarted. Small numbers of fans will be permitted to attend two AFL games.
Brazil restores detailed data after court decision
Brazil has restored detailed data to its Covid-19 website, after it was ordered to do so by the country’s Supreme Court.
At the weekend, the website stopped publishing cumulative totals for cases and deaths in the country - provoking uproar.
Critics accused Jair Bolsnaro’s government of trying to cover-up the scale of the outbreak, and the decision was overturned on Tuesday.
The newly-restored data shows Brazil has had almost 740,000 cases since the outbreak began and almost 40,000 deaths.
The figures are the second and third highest in the world, respectively.
Fauci warns pandemic ‘isn’t over yet’
“It isn’t over yet,” Dr Anthony Fauci, the US coronavirus expert and White House adviser, has said - describing the pandemic as his “worst nightmare”.
“In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,” he told a conference.
“That’s millions and millions of infections worldwide. And it’s condensed in a very, very small time frame.”
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made his comments during a conference held by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).
But, despite admitting he was surprised by how fast the virus had spread, he said he was confident a vaccine would be found.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome back to our coverage of all things coronavirus. As the day moves from Asia to Europe, Africa and the Americas, we will keep you posted on all global developments.
Here’s what you need to know this Wednesday morning.