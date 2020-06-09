After more than two months in lockdown, Moscow is easing restrictions - citing a slowdown in the virus outbreak. Here's what will open in the capital from Tuesday:

Residents will no longer need electronic passes for travel, and can walk, use public transport and drive without restrictions

Hairdressers and beauty salons will be allowed to reopen

Cafes and restaurants will be able to open outdoor terraces from 16 June. Public facilities like museums and libraries will also be allowed to open then

The third phase, which starts on 23 June, will see indoor dining resume, and facilities like gyms and swimming pools reopen

Under the lockdown imposed in March, all non-essential businesses were closed. Moscow is the epicentre of Russia's outbreak with more than 197,000 cases.