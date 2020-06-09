A view of a traffic jam with the Cathedral of Christ the Savior seen in the background. Starting June 9, the Moscow authorities are cancelling the self-isolation regime effective since the end of March amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Live

Moscow set to ease lockdown restrictions

preview
1
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. What restrictions are easing in Moscow?

    After more than two months in lockdown, Moscow is easing restrictions - citing a slowdown in the virus outbreak. Here's what will open in the capital from Tuesday:

    • Residents will no longer need electronic passes for travel, and can walk, use public transport and drive without restrictions
    • Hairdressers and beauty salons will be allowed to reopen
    • Cafes and restaurants will be able to open outdoor terraces from 16 June. Public facilities like museums and libraries will also be allowed to open then
    • The third phase, which starts on 23 June, will see indoor dining resume, and facilities like gyms and swimming pools reopen

    Under the lockdown imposed in March, all non-essential businesses were closed. Moscow is the epicentre of Russia's outbreak with more than 197,000 cases.

    A woman stands on the embankment of the Moskva River in Moscow on June 8, 2020.
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Moscow is the epicentre of Russia's virus outbreak

  2. Welcome to our coverage

    Welcome back to our coverage of the global pandemic. We'll keep you posted on all developments with our teams of journalists based across time zones from Australia to the Americas.

    Here's what you need to know as Tuesday kicks off in Asia.

    • The Russian capital of Moscow is easing its lockdown restrictions, allowing people to move freely throughout the city
    • Officials there say hospitals are discharging more patients than they are admitting - although the city still records around 2,000 new infections each day
    • The World Health Organization warns that - even though the pandemic appears to be easing in some countries - it is overall still worsening around the globe
    • There are more than 7 million confirmed infections globally, with over 400,000 deaths
    • In Brazil, the number of cases has passed 700,000 - although there is controversy over the data
    • In the UK, health authorities have recorded the lowest daily death toll since late March, with only 55 deaths linked to Covid-19
    • New Zealand has lifted all domestic restrictions - the country has no Covid-19 cases
Back to top