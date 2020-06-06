My experience of testing positive for coronavirus antibodies clearly struck a nerve. Two weeks ago I wrote that I'd had no recent symptoms but dismissed a bout of pneumonia in January because it was weeks before the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK.
Was coronavirus here earlier than we thought?
Fergus Walsh
Medical correspondent
My experience of testing positive for coronavirus antibodies clearly struck a nerve. Two weeks ago I wrote that I'd had no recent symptoms but dismissed a bout of pneumonia in January because it was weeks before the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK.
Many of you responded with your own experiences of having Covid-like symptoms - some as far back as November - and urged me to investigate further.
China reported a cluster of cases on 31 December 2019, but later told the WHO that the earliest symptoms from these patients dated back to 8 December.
But according to unreleased government data obtained by the South China Morning Post (which, I should stress, has not been seen by the BBC) the first case in Wuhan could have been on 17 November, with several further cases that month.
The first confirmed cases in the UK were identified on 31 January, when two Chinese nationals tested positive in York. They caught the virus abroad. The first confirmed case of transmission inside the UK was registered in Surrey on 28 February.
But is it possible to prove when coronavirus first struck, and does it matter?
Fans set to return at PGA events next month
Golf fans will be allowed to watch a PGA Tour event for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown at next month's Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
The tour resumes next week with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, but the first five events will be played behind closed doors.
The Memorial Tournament, founded by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus, takes place from 16-19 July at Muirfield Village.
The event said the move was confirmed after it was given "state approval", with tournament organisers saying they were looking forward to being "an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented with approved and accepted protocols in place".
The PGA Tour has been suspended since 12 March after all professional golf was stopped because of the pandemic.
Coronavirus surcharges adding 'insult to injury' in UK care homes
Some older people in UK care homes are being asked to pay more than £100 a week extra in fees to cover extra costs relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
Charity Age UK says residents who pay their own fees are facing the bills to pay for protective gear and rising staff costs.
It is an "insult to injury" for people who have "been through the mill" during the pandemic, the charity adds.
Thousands march at Sydney protest
Shaimaa Khalil
BBC News, Sydney
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in central Sydney in solidarity with demonstrations in the US over police brutality and the death of African American George Floyd.
Some held "Black Lives Matter" placards written in red, yellow and black - the colours of Australia's aboriginal flag.
On the eve of this rally, the New South Wales supreme court decided that it should not go ahead because of concerns over the spread of Covid-19.
But the decision was overturned at the last minute by a court of appeal.
Authorities are worried that mass gatherings could undo what the country has achieved so far in controlling the spread of the virus.
But organisers and supporters, many from the indigenous Australian community, have insisted on coming out. Not just in solidarity with the protesters in the US, but also to draw attention to indigenous deaths in police custody here in Australia.
Marches have been taking place across Australia, including in Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide and elsewhere.
They have been in high spirits with no reports of unrest.
England's Sancho fined for haircut breach
It could prove a pricey trim for England international Jadon Sancho.
The Borussia Dortmund forward has been fined by the German football league after being pictured having a home haircut without wearing a mask.
The 20-year-old called the decision “an absolute joke” in a Twitter post that he later deleted.
Sancho’s team-mate Manuel Akanji has also been fined after they were both deemed to have broken rules, with the league saying the players had "obviously violated general hygiene and infection protection standards".
Both players received visits from a hairdresser at their respective homes, with neither the stylist nor the player wearing masks.
Dortmund defended the players, saying they did not breach the Bundesliga's health and safety rules.
Face mask requirement comes as surprise to UK hospital leaders
The announcement on Friday night that National Health Service workers in England will be required to use face masks at all times came as a surprise to hospital leaders.
Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, says bosses felt "completely in the dark" about the "significant and complex" changes.
From 15 June, staff must use surgical masks at all times and hospital visitors and outpatients must wear face coverings.
