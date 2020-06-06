My experience of testing positive for coronavirus antibodies clearly struck a nerve. Two weeks ago I wrote that I'd had no recent symptoms but dismissed a bout of pneumonia in January because it was weeks before the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK.

Many of you responded with your own experiences of having Covid-like symptoms - some as far back as November - and urged me to investigate further.

China reported a cluster of cases on 31 December 2019, but later told the WHO that the earliest symptoms from these patients dated back to 8 December.

But according to unreleased government data obtained by the South China Morning Post (which, I should stress, has not been seen by the BBC) the first case in Wuhan could have been on 17 November, with several further cases that month.

The first confirmed cases in the UK were identified on 31 January, when two Chinese nationals tested positive in York. They caught the virus abroad. The first confirmed case of transmission inside the UK was registered in Surrey on 28 February.

But is it possible to prove when coronavirus first struck, and does it matter?

