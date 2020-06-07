In the UK, there are concerns that the R number of the coronavirus - the number of people each infected person, on average, passes the virus onto - could be creeping up, particularly in the north-west and the south-west of England.

Prof John Edmunds, who sits on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group and specialises in infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, has told the BBC the epidemic has been concentrated around specific settings, including hospitals, care homes and other enclosed locations like prisons.

He explains that the R number is less than 1 and as the epidemic has "shrunk" there have been outbreaks in these settings, meaning the slope of the number of cases "has flattened off".

The R number is now "creeping up", he believes, because it's "reflecting this flattening off of the slope". But he wonders: "Does that mean we are seeing an increase in community cases or is this just a reflection of ongoing outbreaks in hospitals and care homes?"

He says scientific estimates of the R number are "fairly crude", partly because the number of cases are low, so they have to look at other data, such as the weekly Office of National Statistics (ONS) survey.

He says that suggests 5,000 people in the community in England are being infected every day, which he says is "still a lot of infection", adding there's "no room for complacency".