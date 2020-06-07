Prof John Edmunds, who sits on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group and specialises in infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, has told the BBC the epidemic has been concentrated around specific settings, including hospitals, care homes and other enclosed locations like prisons.
He explains that the R number is less than 1 and as the epidemic has "shrunk" there have been outbreaks in these settings, meaning the slope of the number of cases "has flattened off".
The R number is now "creeping up", he believes, because it's "reflecting this flattening off of the slope". But he wonders: "Does that mean we are seeing an increase in community cases or is this just a reflection of ongoing outbreaks in hospitals and care homes?"
He says scientific estimates of the R number are "fairly crude", partly because the number of cases are low, so they have to look at other data, such as the weekly Office of National Statistics (ONS) survey.
He says that suggests 5,000 people in the community in England are being infected every day, which he says is "still a lot of infection", adding there's "no room for complacency".
Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
Lucy Williamson
BBC's Paris Correspondent
Fear isn't something 88-year-old Mathilde gives into easily. Sitting on the terrace of her local bistro in Paris, hours after it reopened, she sipped a fizzy drink, as the morning sunshine drew perspiration from her glass.
"I've been waiting for this," she said. "To be surrounded by people, not to be alone anymore!"
Mathilde had dressed for the occasion: a printed dress, perfectly styled hair.
Public life here has always demanded a little extra effort. For its cafes and restaurants that means new rules on seating, new cleaning procedures, hand sanitiser everywhere you look.
Many people have expressed relief that Paris's bars and cafes are open again, but the gradual return to normality is also creating familiar frictions.
England's
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the UK risk increasing coronavirus infections.
Speaking on the Sophy Ridge on Sunday show on Sky News in the past few minutes, Mr
Hancock said that he supported the argument being made by demonstrators for
more equality, but that "gathering in large groups is temporarily against
the rules, precisely because it increases the risk of spreading this virus".
"Please don't gather in groups of more than six
people because there is a pandemic that we must control," he said.
Mr Hancock is appearing on the BBC's Marr show and you can watch that at the top of this page.
But if you wear
your face covering incorrectly, you could actually be putting yourself more at
risk.
Here, the BBC's
Laura Foster and Tobias Chapple explain why.
France to increase fine on discarded masks
One of the more repulsive sights to emerge in recent weeks on the streets of France and elsewhere is abandoned, single-use masks, and now the French government has decided to get tougher on anyone caught throwing them away.
There's already a fine of €68 if you do throw a mask or a cigarette butt on the floor - that's now set to increase to €135 (£120; $150). It also applies to discarded gloves or other waste.
Environmental transition minister Brune Poirson told AFP news agency that everyone "has to understand that all waste thrown on the ground often finds its way in the ocean".
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We'll keep you posted on developments worldwide and in
the UK.
Here are some of the latest news stories:
Big - largely peaceful - protests have taken place in cities
around the world against racism and police brutality sparked by the death of
African American George Floyd. The demonstrations
went ahead despite advice against mass gatherings due to Covid-19
Some of the biggest were in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Francisco
Russia's death toll continues to rise
Russia has reported 8,984 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 467,673.
The number of recorded deaths rose by 134 to 5,859 over the same period, according to the official figures from Moscow.
Russia, like many countries, is also suffering acute economic hardship after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. As a result, President Putin’s approval rating has fallen to an all-time low.
'No room for complacency' in UK virus R rate - expert
In the UK, there are concerns that the R number of the coronavirus - the number of people each infected person, on average, passes the virus onto - could be creeping up, particularly in the north-west and the south-west of England.
