Woman crosses French-Italian border
European Union 'wants borders open by end of June'

Edited by Saira Asher

  1. Hello and welcome back

    Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’re writing to you out of Singapore, where we’ll keep you across all the latest developments.

    Here’s what you need to know:

    • The EU Commissioner for Home Affairs has called on the EU’s member states to reopen their internal borders by the end of June. Ylva Johansson said she believed it was “time to open up”
    • Masks will be made compulsory on public transport in England from 15 June. Passengers will not be allowed to travel without one, and if they do not wear one they could be fined
    • The Peru government has declared oxygen a “strategic health resource” due to an acute shortage to treat Covid-19 patients. Peru is the second hardest-hit country in Latin America
    • And an influential study on the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine has been withdrawn.

    Globally, over 6.6 million people have been infected with the virus and the death toll stands at 388,000.

