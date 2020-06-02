Mexico's death toll has risen by 237 over the past day, taking the overall toll to 10,167. There were also 2,771 new confirmed infections taking the country's total case load to 93,435. Health officials caution though that the actual number might be significantly higher . The World Health Organization meanwhile warned Latin American countries that the pandemic in the region had not yet reached its peak and to not ease the lockdowns. The warning comes as several countries are beginning to ease restriction. In Mexico, workers are returning to car production, construction and mining.
