Sport is set to return with the first competitive
horseracing meeting to be held at Newcastle on Monday, while the government has
given the go ahead for elite sport to take place behind closed doors from this week
By Monday, all four UK nations are due to have guidelines in place allowing more than two people to meet outside. Read more here
Worshippers return to Al Aqsa mosque
After being closed for two months due to coronavirus, al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem has started welcoming worshippers again.
The mosque is the third-holiest site in Islam, after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.
Hundreds of people - many of whom wore protective masks - chanted “god is great” as they stood at the mosque’s wooden doors, while some kissed the ground. They were then greeted by mosque director Omar al-Kiswani, who thanked them for being patient.
Here are some photos of the mosque’s reopening.
Welcome to our live coverage
If you’re joining us from the UK and Europe - good morning, and good afternoon if you’re in Asia or Australia. Today’s rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic is going to be brought to you by our team in London.
Here are the latest headlines, to catch you up:
The number of confirmed cases of the virus worldwide has now exceeded six million, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University. More than 369,000 people globally have died
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said the ongoing unrest, sparked by the killing of George Floyd by policemen in Minneapolis, is linked to the disproportionate deaths of African-Americans of coronavirus. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called on protesters to wear masks and try to socially distance
The third holiest site in Islam, the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, has reopened after being closed for two months. Hundreds of worshippers - wearing protective masks - chanted “god is great” as they entered the mosque, while some kissed the ground
Rio de Janeiro is planning a six-phase easing of lockdown restrictions, according to local media. Brazil is the epicentre of the virus in Latin America, with the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world. Its death toll is now higher than France
The latest news from around the UK as lockdown is set to be eased
Here are some of the latest headlines from around the UK:
