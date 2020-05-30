Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It’s the final weekend before a further easing of lockdown measures in England, which will see more than two people able to meet outside from Monday and schools will reopen to some pupils.

Here are three things you need to know from the UK:

1. Scientific advisers to the government have warned of the risk of lifting lockdown in England.

Prof John Edmunds from the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine said the levels of the coronavirus were still "very high" and it was a "political decision" to ease measures. And Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, warned that the virus was “spreading too fast to lift lockdown” and that the NHS test and trace system should be "fully working" first.

2. Some extremely vulnerable people have been told they have been removed from shielding lists via text message, without the knowledge of their GP.

Around 2.2 million people in the UK are shielding – but healthcare charities say the lack of a clear plan for their future is causing anxiety and potentially putting their health at risk. Some people have received text messages removing them from official lists with no explanation, while charities say others have been asked to shield for longer - until the end of June.

3. And new research suggests private renters are more likely to be struggling with payments than those who own their homes.

The Resolution Foundation think tank says one in eight private renters have fallen behind with housing costs since the coronavirus crisis began, compared with one in 12 mortgaged home owners.