Prof John Edmunds from the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine said the levels of the coronavirus were still "very high" and it was a "political decision" to ease measures. And Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, warned that the virus was “spreading too fast to lift lockdown” and that the NHS test and trace system should be "fully working" first.
Around 2.2 million people in the UK are shielding – but healthcare charities say the lack of a clear plan for their future is causing anxiety and potentially putting their health at risk. Some people have received text messages removing them from official lists with no explanation, while charities say others have been asked to shield for longer - until the end of June.
The Resolution Foundation think tank says one in eight private renters have fallen behind with housing costs since the coronavirus crisis began, compared with one in 12 mortgaged home owners.
India sees largest daily rise in cases
EPACopyright: EPA
India has recorded 7,964 new infections - its largest one-day jump in the number of cases.
More than a third of these were in Maharashtra, one of the country’s richest states and home to Mumbai, India’s most populous city.
Footage from Mumbai hospitals released earlier this week showed wards overwhelmed with patients, while our correspondent Yogita Limaye reported that the city’s medical infrastructure was "on the brink of collapse".
But despite the number of cases continuing to rise, India’s government has been easing lockdown restrictions. The two-month lockdown has hit the economy hard, and tens of millions of people have been left without work.
A total of 4,980 people have now died in India, and 173,763 cases have been recorded.
Welcome back to our live coverage
EPACopyright: EPA
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Our team will be keeping you up to date this weekend.
Here’s what you need to know so far:
India has recorded its largest single-day jump in cases of coronavirus, with almost 8,000 new infections and 265 deaths. More than a third of the cases are in Maharashtra, one of the country’s richest states. Footage from hospitals in Mumbai earlier this week showed wards overwhelmed with patients
President Trump has terminated the US’s relationship with the WHO, claiming that “China has total control over” the organisation. With more than 102,000 deaths, the US has by far the world’s largest death toll from the virus
As the UK prepares to ease restrictions, two scientific advisers to the government have warned it’s too soon - one says the decision to lift restrictions is a “political” one
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel says she won’t go to an in-person G7 summit this year that President Trump said he’d host at the White House and Camp David, according to the Politico website. The summit was originally going to be held as a video conference, but last week Mr Trump said he’d hold it in person after all
Brazil has recorded another 1,124 deaths in 24 hours, bringing its total death toll up to 27,878. Brazil is at the epicentre of the virus in Latin America, and its death toll is now higher than Spain’s. With more than 465,000 infected people it also has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world, although it trails far behind the US’s 1.7m cases
More than 200 schools in South Korea have been forced to close again just days after reopening, after a spike in the virus with 79 new confirmed cases. Most of the new cases are linked to a distribution centre in Bucheon.
Live Reporting
Edited by Paul Kirby
All times stated are UK
Here's the latest in the UK
It’s the final weekend before a further easing of lockdown measures in England, which will see more than two people able to meet outside from Monday and schools will reopen to some pupils.
Here are three things you need to know from the UK:
1. Scientific advisers to the government have warned of the risk of lifting lockdown in England.
Prof John Edmunds from the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine said the levels of the coronavirus were still "very high" and it was a "political decision" to ease measures. And Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, warned that the virus was “spreading too fast to lift lockdown” and that the NHS test and trace system should be "fully working" first.
2. Some extremely vulnerable people have been told they have been removed from shielding lists via text message, without the knowledge of their GP.
Around 2.2 million people in the UK are shielding – but healthcare charities say the lack of a clear plan for their future is causing anxiety and potentially putting their health at risk. Some people have received text messages removing them from official lists with no explanation, while charities say others have been asked to shield for longer - until the end of June.
3. And new research suggests private renters are more likely to be struggling with payments than those who own their homes.
The Resolution Foundation think tank says one in eight private renters have fallen behind with housing costs since the coronavirus crisis began, compared with one in 12 mortgaged home owners.
India sees largest daily rise in cases
India has recorded 7,964 new infections - its largest one-day jump in the number of cases.
More than a third of these were in Maharashtra, one of the country’s richest states and home to Mumbai, India’s most populous city.
Footage from Mumbai hospitals released earlier this week showed wards overwhelmed with patients, while our correspondent Yogita Limaye reported that the city’s medical infrastructure was "on the brink of collapse".
But despite the number of cases continuing to rise, India’s government has been easing lockdown restrictions. The two-month lockdown has hit the economy hard, and tens of millions of people have been left without work.
A total of 4,980 people have now died in India, and 173,763 cases have been recorded.
Welcome back to our live coverage
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Our team will be keeping you up to date this weekend.
Here’s what you need to know so far: