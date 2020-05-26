A high school student in Sydney has tested positive for the virus just one day after all students returned to the classroom.

Authorities said the boy's school, Waverley College, in the city's beach suburbs, was evacuated this morning.

The case highlights the risks of schools resuming normal lessons, which is happening this week across most of the country. In Victoria, pupils went back full-time today.

Australia has recorded a near flat virus curve for the past five weeks, with only single digit daily case increases in the past week.