  1. Pupil infected day after Sydney schools return

    A high school student in Sydney has tested positive for the virus just one day after all students returned to the classroom.

    Authorities said the boy's school, Waverley College, in the city's beach suburbs, was evacuated this morning.

    The case highlights the risks of schools resuming normal lessons, which is happening this week across most of the country. In Victoria, pupils went back full-time today.

    Australia has recorded a near flat virus curve for the past five weeks, with only single digit daily case increases in the past week.

    Children walk into the school yard in Hurstville in Sydney's south
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Children returned to Sydney schools full-time yesterday

  2. Trump takes aim at Biden's mask

    The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in the US, Joe Biden, marked Memorial Day by laying a wreath in Delaware.

    He and his wife Jill wore black face masks - something President Trump has declined to do in public.

    The president later retweeted a Fox News analyst to seemingly criticise Biden for his choice...

  3. WHO suspends trials of hydroxychloroquine

    Box of medical tablets
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus has been halted because of safety fears, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

    Trials in several countries are being "temporarily" suspended as a precaution.

    It comes after a recent medical study suggested the drug could increase the risk of patients dying from Covid-19.

    US President Donald Trump has promoted the anti-malarial drug, despite warnings from public health officials that it could cause heart problems in Covid-19 patients.

    Trump also said he was taking the drug himself to ward off the virus.

  4. Welcome to our coverage

    Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’re kicking this live page off in Asia and Australia but will keep you up to date with our global teams as the day shifts across time zones to Europe, Africa and the Americas.

    Here’s what you need to know this morning.

    • A clinical trial of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine – the drug US President Trump said he was taking to avoid getting Covid-19 – has been suspended by the World Health Organization amid safety concerns
    • Japan has lifted its state of emergency, but warned it could be reimposed if infections picked up. Limits on regional travel will be lifted on 19 June
    • India on Monday saw its biggest daily increase in confirmed infections, just as the government reopened domestic air travel
    • Argentina is extending the mandatory lockdown in Buenos Aires until 7 June after a steady increase in the city's confirmed cases
    • The UK has announced that non-essential shops will be allowed to open from 15 June
    • Spain says foreign visitors will no longer have to undergo a two-week quarantine from 1 July
    • Iceland has also eased its restrictions, allowing gatherings of up to 200 people. Nightclubs and gyms are also allowed to reopen
