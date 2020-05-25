AFP Copyright: AFP

The United States has suspended travel from Brazil, which has emerged as the world's second largest virus hotspot.

The White House said non-Americans who had been in Brazil in the two weeks prior to requesting entry would be barred. The restrictions will not apply to trade.

The US has already banned foreign nationals arriving from a number of other countries including China, Iran and European countries.

Brazil registered 653 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, taking the total to 22,666.

The number of confirmed infections jumped by 15,813 to 363,211 - second only to the US tally of more than 1.6 million infections and almost 100,000 deaths.