There’s a packed schedule on The Andrew Marr Show in the UK this Sunday morning.
Here is how it looks:
UK Transport Secretary, Grant
Shapps
Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds
BBC Director-General, Lord Tony Hall
President of The Royal Society and Sage member, Sir Venki
Ramakrishnan
Chief executive of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot
The panellists also include Daily Mirror journalist Pippa
Crerar who helped break the story around Dominic Cummings.
Not one to miss on BBC One.
Wuhan lab denies link to coronavirus
The director of a Chinese virology institute in Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged late last year, says her centre has three live strains of bat coronavirus but none match the new strain that causes Covid-19.
In an interview with state broadcaster CGTN, Wang Yanyi dismissed reports that the virus now sweeping the world could have originated from the institute.
"This is pure fabrication," she said. "Our institute first received a clinical sample of the unknown pneumonia on 30 December. After we checked the pathogen within the sample, we found it contained a new coronavirus. We didn't have any knowledge before that, nor had we ever encountered, researched or kept the virus."
The virus is widely believed to have come from a live food market in Wuhan - possibly from bats - but US President Donald Trump has suggested that China could be covering up an accidental leak from a lab. China has dismissed the claim.
Cummings faces fresh allegations over lockdown breach
He and the government said he acted "reasonably and
legally" by driving from London to Durham with his wife and young son to
be near relatives when she developed coronavirus symptoms in case they needed
help with childcare.
But the Observer and Sunday Mirror now claim he was seen in the
North East twice more, including once after he had returned to
work in London.
Downing Street says the story is "inaccurate".
The two newspapers say witnesses reported seeing Cummings
in Barnard Castle, more than 25 miles from Durham, on 12 April and in Houghall
Woods near Durham on 19 April.
Cummings, who was photographed in London on 14 April, is yet to respond
to the new claims, but the Sunday Telegraph reports that he told Downing Street
the allegations that he made a second trip from London to Durham were "totally
false".
Live coverage resumes
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a quick roundup of events from overnight and this morning:
Downing Street says British PM Boris Johnson is standing by his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, who
faces fresh accusations of breaking lockdown rules by travelling to be near relatives.
Cummings says he acted "reasonably and legally" by driving from London to Durham while his wife had coronavirus symptoms, but new allegations have since emerged of further trips within and to the north-east of England
French churches are celebrating Sunday Mass for the first time in two months. Worshippers must adhere to strict social distancing rules
France's health minister has ordered a review of the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 patients after a study suggested that it raised mortality rates. US President Donald Trump has promoted the use of the drug, which is undergoing trials around the world
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the country will reopen to international tourism in July "in safe conditions". He has not yet given any details. La Liga will also resume behind closed doors on 8 June
New York state's daily death toll has dropped below 100 for the first time since late March. The US accounts for nearly a third of all global infections worldwide. Meanwhile, the New York Times has devoted its entire front page to the names of victims of the coronavirus
The Andrew Marr Show
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a quick roundup of events from overnight and this morning: