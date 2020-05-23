Opposition MP's in the UK have called for the prime minister's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings to resign, if he is found to have broken lockdown guidance. Cummings travelled 250 miles from London to Durham when he had Covid-19 symptoms. He and his wife, who was also unwell, stayed at his parents' home while self-isolating. Labour demanded No 10 provide a "swift explanation" for Mr Cummings' actions. A source close to Mr Cummings denied a breach of the coronavirus rules, saying the couple needed childcare help and had stayed in a separate building at the property. Downing Street declined to comment on Friday night after the story was first reported in the Guardian and the Daily Mirror newspapers. Read more
