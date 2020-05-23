Sudanese family prepares traditional biscuits at their home in the capital Khartoum on May 22, 2020, ahead of Eid al-Fitr
Muslims begin Eid celebrations under lockdown

Edited by Paulin Kola

  Calls for PM's chief adviser to resign over lockdown travel

    Dominic Cummings
    Opposition MP's in the UK have called for the prime minister's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings to resign, if he is found to have broken lockdown guidance.

    Cummings travelled 250 miles from London to Durham when he had Covid-19 symptoms. He and his wife, who was also unwell, stayed at his parents' home while self-isolating.

    Labour demanded No 10 provide a "swift explanation" for Mr Cummings' actions.

    A source close to Mr Cummings denied a breach of the coronavirus rules, saying the couple needed childcare help and had stayed in a separate building at the property.

    Downing Street declined to comment on Friday night after the story was first reported in the Guardian and the Daily Mirror newspapers.

  Latest in the UK

    These are some of the latest developments here:

    • Opposition MPs are calling for the prime minister’s chief aide Dominic Cummings to resign if he is found to have broken the lockdown guidance
    • People arriving in the UK must self-isolate for 14 days from 8 June to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the government has said
    • The key evidence on the safety and impact of reopening schools has been published by the government's scientific advisory group, Sage
    • The UK's weekly applause for front-line workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak has "had its moment" and should end next Thursday, the woman behind it has suggested
    • Residents are being relocated from a Belfast care home amid concerns about its handling of a Covid-19 outbreak
    • Seven Scottish hotels have ceased trading after a major UK travel firm went into administration

  Live coverage resumes

    Here's a quick glance at the latest developments from overnight and this morning:

