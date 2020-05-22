EPA Copyright: EPA Australia has been quarantining all of its international travellers since March Image caption: Australia has been quarantining all of its international travellers since March

A little more first on Australia asking to be exempt from any impending UK policy to quarantine all international travellers, as the nation has largely contained the virus. There are just over 600 active cases in the country, and only a dozen new cases presenting per day on average.

“Australia has led the world in the successful containment of Covid-19, which clearly means that travellers coming from Australia would pose a low risk to the rest of the world,” said Trade Minister Simon Birmingham.

Australia had been one of the first country the first to shut its borders in February, but its infection rate drastically tailed off after it imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on returning travellers in March. To ensure compliance, the government took travellers directly from airports to paid accommodation in hotels.

The nation is now well into its phased re-opening, with schools, restaurants and retail shops all back up and running.

But the request also reflects the Commonwealth nation’s close relationship with the UK, one underpinned by a shared heritage and common values.

Nearly eight million Australian residents have UK ancestry and the nations both have thousands of expats as residents. Around 700,000 Australians visit the UK each year and vice versa.