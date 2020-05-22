A little more first on Australia asking to be exempt from any impending UK policy to quarantine all
international travellers, as the nation has largely contained the virus. There are just over 600 active cases in the country, and only a dozen new cases presenting per day on average.
“Australia
has led the world in the successful containment of Covid-19, which clearly
means that travellers coming from Australia would pose a low risk to the rest
of the world,” said Trade Minister Simon Birmingham.
Australia had been one of the first country the first
to shut its borders in February, but its infection rate drastically tailed off after it imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on
returning travellers in March. To ensure compliance, the government took travellers directly from airports to paid accommodation in hotels.
The nation is now well into its phased re-opening, with schools, restaurants and retail
shops all back up and running.
But the request also reflects the Commonwealth nation’s close relationship with the
UK, one underpinned by a shared heritage and common values.
Nearly eight million
Australian residents have UK ancestry and the nations both have thousands of expats as residents. Around 700,000 Australians visit the
UK each year and vice versa.
Hello and welcome back
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the
coronavirus outbreak. We’re writing to you out of Singapore, where we’ll
be joined by our colleagues across Asia, and later today in London and Washington DC. And as we
reach the end of another week, here’s a quick glance at what’s happened
overnight:
Australia is seeking an exemption from moves in the UK to bring in a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all new arrivals. It said it had successfully handled the crisis which meant "travellers from Australia would pose a low risk to the world"
Brazil has recorded another record daily death toll, bringing the latest figure to more than 20,000 deaths. President Jair Bolsonaro continues to oppose social distancing measures and previously dismissed Covid-19 as a "little flu"
More than 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, with the job market remaining grim even as restrictions are slowly lifted across certain parts of the country
The number of people infected with the virus worldwide has now reached 5.1 million, with the death toll standing at 332,876, according to data from Johns Hopkins University
Live Reporting
Edited by Anna Jones
All times stated are UK
'Virus success' Australia asks to be let into UK
A little more first on Australia asking to be exempt from any impending UK policy to quarantine all international travellers, as the nation has largely contained the virus. There are just over 600 active cases in the country, and only a dozen new cases presenting per day on average.
“Australia has led the world in the successful containment of Covid-19, which clearly means that travellers coming from Australia would pose a low risk to the rest of the world,” said Trade Minister Simon Birmingham.
Australia had been one of the first country the first to shut its borders in February, but its infection rate drastically tailed off after it imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on returning travellers in March. To ensure compliance, the government took travellers directly from airports to paid accommodation in hotels.
The nation is now well into its phased re-opening, with schools, restaurants and retail shops all back up and running.
But the request also reflects the Commonwealth nation’s close relationship with the UK, one underpinned by a shared heritage and common values.
Nearly eight million Australian residents have UK ancestry and the nations both have thousands of expats as residents. Around 700,000 Australians visit the UK each year and vice versa.
Hello and welcome back
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We’re writing to you out of Singapore, where we’ll be joined by our colleagues across Asia, and later today in London and Washington DC. And as we reach the end of another week, here’s a quick glance at what’s happened overnight: