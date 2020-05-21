Please stay home sign in Navajo desert
  1. WHO records highest daily number of cases

    The World Health Organization has recorded its largest daily rise in global cases, with 106,000 reported over the last 24 hours.

    WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that almost two thirds of this number was reported in just four countries.

    He warned the world still had "a long way to go in this pandemic".

    Despite this, a number of countries, including the US, have already begun to loosen lockdown restrictions.

    The US remains the worst-hit country, with more than 1.5m cases and 92,000 deaths so far.

    Dr Tedros has warned that there is still "a long way to go"

  2. Almost 5 million infected with virus

    The number of people that have been infected with the virus worldwide has now reached just shy of 5 million.

    The global number now stands at 4,995,127, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping track throughout the crisis. However, with many cases going unrecorded or undiagnosed, the true number of infections is likely to be far higher.

    Here's a quick breakdown of the countries with the highest number of cases:

    • US - 1.5 million
    • Russia - 308,705
    • Brazil - 291,579
    • UK - 249,619
    • Spain - 232,555

    The worldwide death toll now stands at 328,079.

  3. Welcome back to our coverage

    Welcome back to our rolling coverage on the global virus pandemic. With teams across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas we'll keep you posted on all developmets worldwide as they happen.

    Here's what you need to know this Thursday;

    • The number of globally confirmed infections is now edging towards 5 million. This comes as as the World Health Organization reports the biggest rise in new coronavirus infections in a single day
    • Brazil is on the verge of having the second-highest number of cases. With nearly 20,000 new infections a day, it's about to overtake Russia. The US is at the top of the list
    • Russia has recorded its lowest daily increase since early May, suggesting the outbreak might be stabilising there
    • China has had only two new cases over the past day, one local and one imported. But the country says the virus is behaving differently in some recent imported infections, suggesting that it changes as it spreads
    • In South East Asia, Indonesia has reported almost 700 new cases, its biggest daily rise, suggesting the pandemic has still not peaked there.
    • Cambodia however, which says it is virus-free has lifted a ban on entry of visitors from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States.
