The World Health Organization has recorded its largest daily rise in global cases, with 106,000 reported over the last 24 hours.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that almost two thirds of this number was reported in just four countries.

He warned the world still had "a long way to go in this pandemic".

Despite this, a number of countries, including the US, have already begun to loosen lockdown restrictions.

The US remains the worst-hit country, with more than 1.5m cases and 92,000 deaths so far.