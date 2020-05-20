Reuters Copyright: Reuters Qantas says social distancing isn't necessary in cabins Image caption: Qantas says social distancing isn't necessary in cabins

Qantas, Australia's national carrier, says when it resumes normal operation next month it will run flights with no physical distancing. It will offer masks and hand sanitiser to passengers but masks won't be mandatory.

This model- understandably - has made many nervous and some are questioning whether the airline is prioritising costs over health risks. Qantas says were it to enact personal space guidelines, planes would only have 22 passengers and airfares would be up to 10 times higher.

In defending the plan, chief executive Alan Joyce also said Qantas had run several full repatriation flights for the government with no issues. There were also few confirmed cases globally of the virus being contracted on a plane, he said.

He claimed pressurised plane cabins were safer environments than other transport. This is because passengers sit the same way, high seats act as barriers and the filtered "air flow is top to bottom".

However, several health experts in Australia have said they're still cautious of air travel, and would not sit close to a stranger in a contained space.