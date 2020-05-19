A diary written by an award-winning Chinese author documenting her life in the city of Wuhan - where the virus first emerged last year - has now been translated into English.

In her diary entries, Fang Fang wrote about everything from the challenges of daily life to the physiological impact of forced isolation, providing millions in China with a rare glimpse into the city.

She emerged as an alternative voice to state media and many eagerly turned in to read her words, but public opinion turned against her after it was revealed that a US publisher was turning her words into a book.

She was seen instead not as a bearer of truth but a traitor to China, a woman capitalising on her fame - and even possibly a tragedy.

"She's seizing this time of national crisis and taking advantage [of it]," one user on Weibo had said. "Contemptible."

Read more about Fang Fang's story here.