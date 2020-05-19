Donald Trump
Edited by Saira Asher

All times stated are UK

  1. China angered by Wuhan writer's 'virus diary'

    A diary written by an award-winning Chinese author documenting her life in the city of Wuhan - where the virus first emerged last year - has now been translated into English.

    In her diary entries, Fang Fang wrote about everything from the challenges of daily life to the physiological impact of forced isolation, providing millions in China with a rare glimpse into the city.

    She emerged as an alternative voice to state media and many eagerly turned in to read her words, but public opinion turned against her after it was revealed that a US publisher was turning her words into a book.

    She was seen instead not as a bearer of truth but a traitor to China, a woman capitalising on her fame - and even possibly a tragedy.

    "She's seizing this time of national crisis and taking advantage [of it]," one user on Weibo had said. "Contemptible."

    Read more about Fang Fang's story here.

    Fang Fang
    Copyright: Getty Images

  2. Trump slams WHO as 'puppet of China'

    Donald Trump
    Copyright: Getty Images

    US President Donald Trump has accused the World Health Organization of being a “puppet of China”. His comments come as the WHO is holding a two-day virtual meeting focussed on the global pandemic.

    He said the WHO "gave us a lot of very bad advice, terrible advice" and were "wrong so much and always on the side of China".

    While Trump did not himself attend, the US health secretary joined via video, saying the WHO mishandled the crisis, costing “many lives”.

    Trump, who has been criticised for his own handling of the pandemic, has repeatedly accused the WHO for failing to alert the world early enough and for putting too much trust in China. Trump has accused China of covering up the crisis at the beginning of the outbreak.

    The US has already suspended its funding of the WHO, pending an investigation of the body's handling of the pandemic.

    At the start of the WHO meeting on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China was "open and transparent" and insisted that any investigation should happen after the pandemic was brought under control.

  3. Hello and welcome back

    Hello and a warm welcome back to our continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We’re writing to you from Singapore this morning, and will be joined by our colleagues across Asia and London later on today. Here’s a quick glance at all that’s happened overnight:

    • US President Trump has lashed out again at the World Health Organization (WHO), this time calling it a “puppet of China”. Trump accused the WHO of failing to hold Beijing to account and had earlier said he would cut funding to the agency
    • Meanwhile the WHO earlier agreed that it would hold a global review over its handling of the pandemic. Its decision making body, the World Health Assembly, is now holding its annual meeting
    • And more Trump news coming your way. The US president said he is taking the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive treatment for Covid-19, despite medical warnings about the use of the anti-malarial drug
    • Over in Europe, France and Germany are proposing a €500bn European recovery fund be distributed to the worst affected EU countries. It’s a big step forward for Ms Merkel, who had previously rejected the idea of nations sharing debt
    • Globally, more than 4.79 million people in the world have now been infected with the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Total deaths stands at 318,303
