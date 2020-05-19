A diary written by an award-winning Chinese author documenting her life in the city of Wuhan - where the virus first emerged last year - has now been translated into English.
In her diary entries, Fang Fang wrote about everything from the challenges of daily life to the physiological impact of forced isolation, providing millions in China with a rare glimpse into the city.
She emerged as an alternative voice to state media and many eagerly turned in to read her words, but public opinion turned against her after it was revealed that a US publisher was turning her words into a book.
She was seen instead not as a bearer of truth but a traitor to China, a woman capitalising on her fame - and even possibly a tragedy.
"She's seizing this time of national crisis and taking advantage [of it]," one user on Weibo had said. "Contemptible."
Trump, who has been criticised for his own handling of the pandemic, has repeatedly accused the WHO for failing to alert the world early enough and for putting too much trust in China. Trump has accused China of covering up the crisis at the beginning of the outbreak.
The US has already suspended its funding of the WHO, pending an investigation of the body's handling of the pandemic.
At the start of the WHO meeting on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China was "open and transparent" and insisted that any investigation should happen after the pandemic was brought under control.
US President Trump has lashed out again at the
World Health Organization (WHO), this time calling it a “puppet of China”. Trump accused the WHO of failing to hold Beijing to account and had earlier said he
would cut funding to the agency
Meanwhile the WHO earlier agreed that it
would hold a global review over its handling of the pandemic. Its decision making body, the World Health Assembly, is now holding its annual meeting
And more Trump news coming your way. The US
president said he is taking the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine
as a preventive treatment for Covid-19, despite medical warnings about the use
of the anti-malarial drug
Over in Europe, France and Germany are proposing
a €500bn European recovery
fund be distributed to the worst affected EU countries. It’s a big step forward
for Ms Merkel, who had previously rejected the idea of nations sharing debt
Globally, more than 4.79 million people in the
world have now been infected with the coronavirus, according to data from Johns
Hopkins University. Total deaths stands at 318,303
