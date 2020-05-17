Obama criticises Trump's virus response: Latest world news
US President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus has come under a lot of criticism as the country has the highest numbers of cases - nearly 1,5 million - and deaths - almost 89,000.
His predecessor, Barack Obama, has again hit out at the administration's response. In an online address to graduating college students, he said the pandemic had shown that many officials "aren't even pretending to be in charge". We have more on what he said.
Meanwhile, here are some other developments around the world:
Religious services have resumed in parts of Australia seven weeks after lockdown measures were introduced. New South Wales is the latest jurisdiction to allow places of worship - as well as cafes and restaurants - to reopen under strict conditions, with up to 10 people allowed to worship. Many churches, synagogues and mosques have decided to stay closed. The live streaming of religious services will continue
Italy is taking a "calculated risk" in easing its lockdown measures, PM Giuseppe Conte has admitted. He said "the contagion curve" could rise again, but the country could not afford to wait for a vaccine
Former UK minister questions China's handling of virus
A number of Western officials have criticised China's handling of the coronavirus crisis, accusing the country of not being transparent enough at the beggining of the outbreak or of trying to cover up the true extent of the cases - accusations the Chinese government has consistently denied.
Former UK International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has called on China to be more transparent
and share data about the coronavirus with the World Health Organization (WHO).
"If we don't get these answers it will only increase the sense
that China doesn't want to be a member of the family of nations," he told Sky News' Sophy Ridge programme.
He also pointed to scientific research that suggests the number of
cases could have been reduced if China had acted earlier.
World Athletics President Lord Coe has warned athletics may have to be held in stadiums without spectators when it returns.
The annual Diamond League of elite track and field athletic competitions is scheduled to return in mid-August after a revised calendar was announced a few days ago.
But Coe says the 11 events of the series are all likely to be held behind closed doors.
"In the short term we may have to compromise on that," he told Inside the Games website. "We can't be oblivious or tin-eared to what we're being told by local communities and public health authorities.
"I don’t think anybody is contemplating this as the ideal long-term solution - sport would wither on the vine quite quickly if that were the case.
"But that may well be a compromise we have to make in order to get the athletes back into competition, leagues finished, at least some kind of competition."
Labour: Work with teachers and unions on reopening schools
Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves has called on the government to work with teachers, parents and unions on reopening schools.
The government is planning to begin a phased reopening of schools in England from 1 June, but teachers' unions have said the date is too soon for this to be safe.
The Labour MP told Sky News "all of us want to see more children attending school" and "for the best possible education we want to see our children in the classroom".
But to safely reopen schools and gain the confidence of parents and teachers she said the government needed to be more transparent about the science behind its decisions.
"Instead of dialling up the rhetoric, we want government to work with teachers, parents and the teaching unions to get this right," she added.
Former UK International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has called on China to be more transparent and share data about the coronavirus with the World Health Organization (WHO).
Last month, our security correspondent Gordon Corera reported that intelligence officials in the UK and the US believed that China's real casualty figure from the virus was much higher.
