A number of Western officials have criticised China's handling of the coronavirus crisis, accusing the country of not being transparent enough at the beggining of the outbreak or of trying to cover up the true extent of the cases - accusations the Chinese government has consistently denied.

Add one more name to the list. Former UK International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has called on China to be more transparent and share data about the coronavirus with the World Health Organization (WHO).

"If we don't get these answers it will only increase the sense that China doesn't want to be a member of the family of nations," he told Sky News' Sophy Ridge programme.

He also pointed to scientific research that suggests the number of cases could have been reduced if China had acted earlier.

Last month, our security correspondent Gordon Corera reported that intelligence officials in the UK and the US believed that China's real casualty figure from the virus was much higher.