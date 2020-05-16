Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Borussia Dortmund v Schalke is known as the "mother of all derbies" - but there will be no fans at today's game Image caption: Borussia Dortmund v Schalke is known as the "mother of all derbies" - but there will be no fans at today's game

As we told you earlier, the German football season resumes this weekend and Bundesliga commentator Derek Ray spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about the prospect of games being played behind closed doors.

"The Germans have a name for it - 'geisterspiele' - which literally means 'ghost game'," he said.

"That's the one shame about this. German football is all about passion, it's the best attended league in the world. We're not going to enjoy that but we're going to enjoy the tradition of Dortmund against Schalke, which is the big draw as the league comes back.

"It's the biggest derby in German football, the 'mother of all derbies', as they call it, and the hope is that it will provide a sense of normality after what's happened over the course of the last few weeks."

