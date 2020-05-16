Bundesliga return could provide 'sense of normality'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
As we told you earlier, the German football season resumes this weekend and Bundesliga
commentator Derek Ray spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about the prospect of games being
played behind closed doors.
"The Germans have a name for it - 'geisterspiele' - which literally means 'ghost game'," he said.
"That's the one shame about this. German football is all about passion, it's the best attended league in the world. We're not going to enjoy that but we're going to enjoy the tradition of Dortmund against Schalke, which is the big draw as the league comes back.
"It's the biggest derby in German football, the 'mother of all derbies', as they call it, and the hope is that it will provide a sense of normality after what's happened over the course of the last few weeks."
They say the clots, also known as thrombosis, could be contributing to the number of people dying.
Severe inflammation in the lungs - a natural response of the body to the virus - is behind their formation.
Patients worldwide are being affected by many medical complications of the virus, some of which can be fatal.
The virus has also increased cases of deep vein thrombosis - blood clots usually found in the leg - which can be life-threatening when fragments break off and move up the body into the lungs, blocking blood vessels.
Saturday's six games are the first to be played since the league was suspended on 13 March and include the derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke at 14:30 BST (13:30 GMT).
There will be a police presence at stadiums to ensure fans do not enter and to prevent disturbances, amid concerns over anti-lockdown protesters.
Under strict health protocols, fans are banned from the stadiums. About 300 people, including players, staff and officials, will be in or around the stadiums.
Players have been tested for Covid-19 and will be expected to observe social distancing off the pitch. Every team has been in quarantine, going from a hotel to their training ground for the week leading up to this weekend's return.
Welcome to today's coverage
Thanks for joining us as we bring the latest developments in the global coronavirus pandemic, which has seen 4.5 million cases and more than 300,000 deaths.
Live Reporting
Edited by Patrick Jackson and Lauren Turner
All times stated are UK
Bundesliga return could provide 'sense of normality'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
As we told you earlier, the German football season resumes this weekend and Bundesliga commentator Derek Ray spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about the prospect of games being played behind closed doors.
"The Germans have a name for it - 'geisterspiele' - which literally means 'ghost game'," he said.
"That's the one shame about this. German football is all about passion, it's the best attended league in the world. We're not going to enjoy that but we're going to enjoy the tradition of Dortmund against Schalke, which is the big draw as the league comes back.
"It's the biggest derby in German football, the 'mother of all derbies', as they call it, and the hope is that it will provide a sense of normality after what's happened over the course of the last few weeks."
Follow live text commentary on the game with our colleagues from BBC Sport from 14:30 BST (13:30 GMT).
Dangerous blood clots found in seriously ill patients
Richard Galpin
BBC World Affairs reporter
Up to 30% of patients who are seriously ill with coronavirus are developing dangerous blood clots, according to medical experts.
They say the clots, also known as thrombosis, could be contributing to the number of people dying.
Severe inflammation in the lungs - a natural response of the body to the virus - is behind their formation.
Patients worldwide are being affected by many medical complications of the virus, some of which can be fatal.
The virus has also increased cases of deep vein thrombosis - blood clots usually found in the leg - which can be life-threatening when fragments break off and move up the body into the lungs, blocking blood vessels.
The Bundesliga is back but behind closed doors
Germany's top football league, the Bundesliga, resumes behind closed doors this weekend, becoming the first major European league to restart after the coronavirus shutdown.
Saturday's six games are the first to be played since the league was suspended on 13 March and include the derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke at 14:30 BST (13:30 GMT).
There will be a police presence at stadiums to ensure fans do not enter and to prevent disturbances, amid concerns over anti-lockdown protesters.
Under strict health protocols, fans are banned from the stadiums. About 300 people, including players, staff and officials, will be in or around the stadiums.
Players have been tested for Covid-19 and will be expected to observe social distancing off the pitch. Every team has been in quarantine, going from a hotel to their training ground for the week leading up to this weekend's return.
Welcome to today's coverage
Thanks for joining us as we bring the latest developments in the global coronavirus pandemic, which has seen 4.5 million cases and more than 300,000 deaths.
Today, the German football season is set to resume after a two-month break, with six matches to be played behind closed doors. It is the first major European football league to start playing again. Several clubs have reported coronavirus cases in recent weeks, leading to fears that the season could be suspended again.
In other news: