"I just don't want to wear one myself," is what Donald Trump said in April.
"I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, dictators, kings, queens... I don't see it for myself," he said.
The White House has since made made staff wear masks in the West Wing - though Trump says they are unnecessary for him as he keeps his distance from others.
White House staff ordered to wear masks
Staff in the White House have been ordered to wear face masks when entering the West Wing, after an aide for Vice-President Mike Pence and a valet for President Trump fell ill.
Staff have been told to cover their faces at all times except when seated at their desks, socially distant from colleagues.
But Trump said he did not need to follow the rule because he kept "far away from everyone".
He added that the White House was "doing a good job containing [the virus]".
Three members of the White House virus task force, including top medical officer Dr Anthony Fauci, have gone into self-isolation for two weeks after possible exposure to the virus.
Welcome back
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're writing to you from Singapore this morning, and will be joined by our colleagues across Asia and London later on today. Here's a quick look at what's happened overnight:
At least 94 infections in South Korea are linked to a growing cluster traced to bars and clubs in Itaewon, a nightlife district in Seoul. The first patient is said to have visited at least five clubs and bars
White House staff have been ordered to wear masks when entering the West Wing after two aides tested positive for coronavirus. All staff have been told to cover their faces at all times - though President Trump said he did not need to abide by the rules because he kept "far away from everyone"
The number of deaths in the US has now passed 80,000 according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the death toll stands at 285,945, with more than 4.17 million cases worldwide
People in England have been advised to wear face coverings while in enclosed spaces, where social distancing is not possible
