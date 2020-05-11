Live

China infections rise as new city cluster emerges

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to our coverage

    Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll keep you posted on all news from around the world with our teams based across Asia and Australia and later Europe, UK and the US.

    Here’s what you need to know as Asia starts a new week.

    • There are concerns over a new wave of the virus in north-east China, with the city of Shulan classified as high-risk, the top of a three-tier system
    • Overall, China continues to see low numbers of new infections. Monday’s data shows 17 cases for the past day, seven of which were imported. There were 12 asymptomatic cases and no new deaths
    • Five of the new cases were in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak emerged - the highest increase since 11 March
    • In South Korea, fears of a second wave have prompted renewed restrictions, after a series of new transmissions linked to Seoul's nightlife district
    • In the UK, the government has unveiled a "conditional plan" to ease the lockdown, allowing people in England to spend more time outdoors from Wednesday
    • Spain reported its lowest daily death toll in two months, as it emerges from a strict lockdown. Officials said 143 people died over a 24-hour period, taking the total number of deaths to 26,621
    • In Germany, the reproductoin rate of the virus has risen above one, causing concern days after some restrictions were eased
