Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll keep you posted on all news from around the world with our teams based across Asia and Australia and later Europe, UK and the US.
Here’s what you need to know as Asia starts a new week.
There are concerns over a new wave of the virus in north-east China, with the city of Shulan classified as high-risk, the top of a three-tier system
Overall, China continues to see low numbers of new infections. Monday’s data shows 17 cases for the past day, seven of which were imported. There were 12 asymptomatic cases and no new deaths
Five of the new cases were in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak emerged - the highest increase since 11 March
In South Korea, fears of a second wave have prompted renewed restrictions, after a series of new transmissions linked to Seoul's nightlife district
