Ruby Princess, the cruise ship at the centre of a public inquiry and criminal investigation about the spread of Covid-19 in Australia, has arrived in the Philippines. It is currently anchored in Manila Bay waiting to repatriate Filipino crew.

In March the Carnival Corporation-owned ship allowed passengers to disembark in Sydney despite some exhibiting flu-like symptoms. More than 660 people associated with Ruby Princess passengers later tested positive for coronavirus and 13 have since died.

Crew currently on board the Ruby Princess will now have to undergo 14 days of self-isolation in ship cabins, followed by swab tests as mandated by the Philippine coast guard. More than 10 other cruise ships remain in Manila Bay’s anchorage area owing to large number of Filipinos who work in the cruise ship industry.

Roger Frizzell, a spokesperson for Carnival Corporation, told me they were working closely with governments and health authorities to repatriate their staff worldwide, but the process had become “more difficult lately with global port closures and travel restrictions”.

The ongoing public inquiry in Australia is expected to report its findings in mid-August.