Good news for those of you missing sport. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the country's top football league, the Bundesliga, could resume on 15 May.
The last match was played on 11 March, before football across most of Europe was halted. All remaining matches in Germany will be played behind closed doors.
Top-flight leagues in England, Spain and Italy are trying to find a way to complete their campaigns, although France's Ligue 1 will not resume and Paris St-Germain have been declared champions, while the Netherlands' Eredivisie season has been abandoned, with no champions, relegations or promotions.
Controversial cruise ship now in Manila
Howard Johnson
Philippines Correspondent, BBC News
Ruby Princess, the cruise ship at the centre of a public inquiry and criminal investigation about the spread of Covid-19 in Australia, has arrived in the Philippines. It is currently anchored in Manila Bay waiting to repatriate Filipino crew.
In March the Carnival Corporation-owned ship allowed passengers to disembark in Sydney despite some exhibiting flu-like symptoms. More than 660 people associated with Ruby Princess passengers later tested positive for coronavirus and 13 have since died.
Crew currently on board the Ruby Princess will now have to undergo 14 days of self-isolation in ship cabins, followed by swab tests as mandated by the Philippine coast guard. More than 10 other cruise ships remain in Manila Bay’s anchorage area owing to large number of Filipinos who work in the cruise ship industry.
Roger Frizzell, a spokesperson for Carnival Corporation, told me they were working closely with governments and health authorities to repatriate their staff worldwide, but the process had become “more difficult lately with global port closures and travel restrictions”.
The ongoing public inquiry in Australia is expected to report its findings in mid-August.
Queensland expands home visits for Mothers' Day
It’s Mothers’ Day this weekend in many
parts of the world, and in Queensland families will be able to visit each other
in groups.
Up to five people from the same home can
visit another person. “I think this is going to be welcomed by families,” said state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Queensland only has 50 active cases.
Australian states are all moving at their own speeds out of lockdown after largely containing the virus. While this is a boon for Queensland mums, in neighbouring New South Wales, the two-visitor rule still holds. And in
Victoria, any non-essential households visits are still banned.
But on Friday all state leaders and the prime minister are set to review the rules, and Australians everywhere are anticipating new freedoms.
Live Reporting
Edited by Anna Jones
All times stated are UK
UK again misses testing target as death toll rises
In the UK, the government on Wednesday missed its 100,000 per day testing target for the fourth consecutive day.
Only 69,463 tests were provided in the 24 hours up to 08:00 GMT on that day.
The UK also became the first country in Europe to pass 30,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest government figures.
German football to restart on 15 May
Good news for those of you missing sport. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the country's top football league, the Bundesliga, could resume on 15 May.
The last match was played on 11 March, before football across most of Europe was halted. All remaining matches in Germany will be played behind closed doors.
Top-flight leagues in England, Spain and Italy are trying to find a way to complete their campaigns, although France's Ligue 1 will not resume and Paris St-Germain have been declared champions, while the Netherlands' Eredivisie season has been abandoned, with no champions, relegations or promotions.
Controversial cruise ship now in Manila
Howard Johnson
Philippines Correspondent, BBC News
Ruby Princess, the cruise ship at the centre of a public inquiry and criminal investigation about the spread of Covid-19 in Australia, has arrived in the Philippines. It is currently anchored in Manila Bay waiting to repatriate Filipino crew.
In March the Carnival Corporation-owned ship allowed passengers to disembark in Sydney despite some exhibiting flu-like symptoms. More than 660 people associated with Ruby Princess passengers later tested positive for coronavirus and 13 have since died.
Crew currently on board the Ruby Princess will now have to undergo 14 days of self-isolation in ship cabins, followed by swab tests as mandated by the Philippine coast guard. More than 10 other cruise ships remain in Manila Bay’s anchorage area owing to large number of Filipinos who work in the cruise ship industry.
Roger Frizzell, a spokesperson for Carnival Corporation, told me they were working closely with governments and health authorities to repatriate their staff worldwide, but the process had become “more difficult lately with global port closures and travel restrictions”.
The ongoing public inquiry in Australia is expected to report its findings in mid-August.
Queensland expands home visits for Mothers' Day
It’s Mothers’ Day this weekend in many parts of the world, and in Queensland families will be able to visit each other in groups.
Up to five people from the same home can visit another person. “I think this is going to be welcomed by families,” said state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Queensland only has 50 active cases.
Australian states are all moving at their own speeds out of lockdown after largely containing the virus. While this is a boon for Queensland mums, in neighbouring New South Wales, the two-visitor rule still holds. And in Victoria, any non-essential households visits are still banned.
But on Friday all state leaders and the prime minister are set to review the rules, and Australians everywhere are anticipating new freedoms.
Trump decries 'worst attack' on US
US President Donald Trump has again turned his anger at China, where the virus was first detected, now outright calling it the "worst attack we've ever had". He said it was worse than the Pearl Harbour attack that brought the US into World War Two and worse than the 9/11 attacks on New York.
"And it should have never happened. Could've been stopped at the source. Could've been stopped in China. It should've been stopped right at the source. And it wasn't."
The US has now recorded more than 70,000 deaths with Covid-19.
Welcome back to our coverage
Welcome back to our rolling coverage where we’ll keep you up to date on all news around the global coronavirus pandemic, writing from across Asia and Australia and later Europe and the US.
Here’s what you need to know so far.