How long does it take to recover from coronavirus?
More than 1.1 million people have recovered from coronavirus globally, but the time it takes to recover can vary.
Most people will only develop mild symptoms, which usually take a week, maybe longer. In more serious cases, it could be more than a year.
Medics at the UK's Centre for Perioperative Care say stopping smoking, drinking less alcohol, exercising more, and maintaining a healthy weight can make a difference.
BBC health correspondent Laura Foster explains recovery times and what you can do to help others.
UK death toll highest in Europe
As we've mentioned, the UK has hit a grim milestone, surpassing Italy to have the highest number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Europe and the second highest in the world.
According to Johns Hopkins data, the UK has 29,501 deaths, ahead of Italy at 29,315.
However, the numbers aren't quite as straightforward as they seem. For one, the UK's population is about 10% larger than Italy's.The geographical spread of the virus looks quite different too. In Italy, half the deaths have happened in Lombardy. In the UK however, they've been much more spread out.
Taking these factors into account will take time, and experts say it could be months before full global comparisons can be made.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared on Instagram that he had received a "check in" call from the Queen last night.
The Queen was "very interested" to hear about Australia's progress in its virus fight and "was so pleased [that] we have managed to prevent the terrible impacts," he said.
He also noted she was pleased "to hear our horse races were still running" in Australia - one of the few sports still operating.
Of course, Australia and neighbouring Commonwealth state New Zealand, are both being viewed as world leaders for containing the disease so far. Both have reported significantly lower per-capita and death rates than in the UK, US and Europe, and new case numbers have flatlined in the past three weeks.
The island nations' geographic isolation has played a big part in this (and travel could resume between the two at some point)- but experts have also praised the widespread testing and lockdown measures enacted.
Australia, which has counted less than 100 deaths and around 6,800 cases, is now gearing up to to reopen business and get people back to work - more on this later.
Welcome back
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the
coronavirus outbreak. We’re writing to you out of Singapore this morning, and
will be joined by our colleagues across Asia and London later on today.
Starting off with some better news today. Queen Elizabeth
has called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, congratulating him on
Australia’s success in fighting the virus. It comes as Australia prepares to
ease virus restrictions, aiming to re-start the economy and get millions back
to work.
The UK’s death toll has passed Italy’s to become the highest
in Europe and the second highest in the world. According to Johns Hopkins
University (JHU), the UK has 29,501 deaths, while the death toll in Italy stands at 29,315.
Over in the US, President Donald Trump has confirmed that
the coronavirus task force will be winding down, with his VP Mike Pence saying
it could be disbanded within weeks.
The
number of cases worldwide has now exceeded 3.65 million, with the global death toll at 256,928, according to JHU data.
