We're writing to you from our homes in Singapore, Australia and India today, and will be joined by our colleagues in London as the UK wakes up.

We're starting off with rather grim news this morning. More than 250,000 people have now lost their lives to the virus outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This number includes those who have died with the virus, and not necessarily because of it. However it's likely that some countries have under-reported deaths, which means the true death toll could be higher.

But a glimmer of hope in the US. The country has recorded 1,015 virus deaths over the past 24 hours - its lowest one-day tally in a month. There are currently close to 1.2 million confirmed cases in the US - which has more virus cases than any other country.

The good news continues in New Zealand, which has recorded no new cases for a second day in a row. The government had last week eased lockdown restrictions, but these could be further relaxed if the number of cases stays low.