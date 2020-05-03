Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Churches in Germany can now open their doors again to worshippers but services will be very different.

After weeks of negotiations with officials, religious leaders have come up with strict rules to prevent coronavirus infections.

Churches will restrict numbers attending and people will have to keep at least 2m (6ft) apart.

Singing, which officials say can spread the virus, is banned and priests will have to wear a mask when giving out communion.

Jewish and Muslim leaders are also introducing special hygiene rules for synagogues and mosques.

Religious leaders supported the government’s lockdown in March - but increasingly have been asking, if shops can open, why can’t places of worship?

They have welcomed the move to allow services. Particularly in the current situation, said one Jewish leader, people need the support and comfort of their faith.