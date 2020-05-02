Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images New York mayor Bill de Blasio said the nursing home deaths were an "inestimable loss" Image caption: New York mayor Bill de Blasio said the nursing home deaths were an "inestimable loss"

A nursing home in New York has reported 98 coronavirus-related deaths, a figure described by the city’s mayor as "absolutely horrifying".

The Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan said 46 of its residents died after testing positive, while the other 52 were suspected to have had the virus.

"It’s absolutely horrifying," New York mayor Bill de Blasio said. "It’s inestimable loss, and it’s just impossible to imagine so many people lost in one place."

According to Associated Press data, New York has had at least 3,065 nursing home deaths - the most in the US - as of Thursday.

The Washington Post also carried out a nationwide study. It says the number of nursing homes publicly reporting cases of covid-19 has doubled in the past week, with more than one in six facilities in the US now acknowledging infections among residents or staff.