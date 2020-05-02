Good morning and welcome to our continuing live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the key events overnight and today:
The US government has given emergency approval for the anti-viral Ebola drug Remdesivir as a treatment for the coronavirus. The company behind the drug, Gilead Sciences, has donated 1.5 million vials to help patients
More European countries are taking steps to ease restrictions. In Spain adults will be able to exercise outside for the first time in weeks and Austria is allowing thousands of shops to reopen
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says there has been an "unprecedented" rise in coronavirus testing in the UK and that the target of 100,000 daily tests has been met. However, the opposition Labour Party says the numbers are misleading
A nursing home in New York City has reported 98 deaths linked to coronavirus. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the losses at the 705-bed Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan were "absolutely horrifying"
El Salvador, one of the world's most violent countries, has seen a sharp drop in the murder rate after it imposed strict quarantine rules
Singapore has announced moves to gradually ease restrictions. The health ministry said traditional Chinese medicine practitioners would be allowed to partly reopen on Tuesday while other services such as barbers and laundries could operate from 12 May
Live Reporting
Edited by Jim Todd
All times stated are UK
Get involved
NY care home deaths 'absolutely horrifying'
A nursing home in New York has reported 98 coronavirus-related deaths, a figure described by the city’s mayor as "absolutely horrifying".
The Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan said 46 of its residents died after testing positive, while the other 52 were suspected to have had the virus.
"It’s absolutely horrifying," New York mayor Bill de Blasio said. "It’s inestimable loss, and it’s just impossible to imagine so many people lost in one place."
According to Associated Press data, New York has had at least 3,065 nursing home deaths - the most in the US - as of Thursday.
The Washington Post also carried out a nationwide study. It says the number of nursing homes publicly reporting cases of covid-19 has doubled in the past week, with more than one in six facilities in the US now acknowledging infections among residents or staff.
Live coverage begins
Good morning and welcome to our continuing live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the key events overnight and today: