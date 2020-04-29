EPA Copyright: EPA Around 2.8 million Australians are already using the monitor Image caption: Around 2.8 million Australians are already using the monitor

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on millions more Australians to download the nation's virus contact-tracing app - saying wide usage would be the "ticket" to normal life resuming as soon as possible.

Australia has succeeded in flattening its virus curve, with only one case from an unknown source reported yesterday. The nation has around 6,700 cases and 88 deaths.

But Mr Morrison said the nation's true success depended on society re-starting with protections in place.

He praised the 2.8 million Australians who had already downloaded the CovidSafe app since Sunday night but said: "I would ask millions and millions and millions more to do the same thing."

The government has previously said it needs 40% of the 25-million population for it to be effective. The PM also compared the app's necessity to that of sunscreen.

"I would liken it to the fact if you want to go outside when the sun is shining, you have to put sunscreen on. This is the same thing," he said.

Authorities have previously not ruled out making the app mandatory. Critics have raised privacy issues with the app, which reports information to a centralised server only accessible by health officials.

Several Australian states this week announced an easing of lockdown rules, with the worst-hit state, New South Wales, to allow households visitors from Friday.