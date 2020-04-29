Australian PM urges 'millions more' to download app
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on millions more Australians to download the nation's virus contact-tracing app - saying wide usage would be the "ticket" to normal life resuming as soon as possible.
Australia has succeeded in flattening its virus curve, with only one case from an unknown source reported yesterday. The nation has around 6,700 cases and 88 deaths.
But Mr Morrison said the nation's true success depended on society re-starting with protections in place.
The government has previously said it needs 40% of the 25-million population for it to be effective. The PM also compared the app's necessity to that of sunscreen.
"I would liken it to the fact if you want to go outside when the sun is shining, you have to put sunscreen on. This is the same thing," he said.
Authorities have previously not ruled out making the app mandatory. Critics have raised privacy issues with the app, which reports information to a centralised server only accessible by health officials.
Several Australian states this week announced an easing of lockdown rules, with the worst-hit state, New South Wales, to allow households visitors from Friday.
France's oldest doctor makes his rounds
As France prepares to ease its lockdown restrictions, one doctor continues to work in a high-risk environment - despite the danger of Covid-19 for someone of his age.
Dr Christian Chenay, who at 98 years old is France’s oldest doctor, is still making weekly trips to a retirement home to provide support, and says his decision to keep working is partly down to the country’s shortage of local family doctors. Hear what he has to say here:
US Congress abandons plan to return to Washington
The US House of Representatives will not reconvene next week following a revolt from lawmakers who complained that it was too soon to return.
On Monday, members were told to return to the Democratic-controlled chamber.
However, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Tuesday the plan was scrapped after consulting the House doctor.
Getting trapped on a deserted island may be a nightmare for some, but not for Kevin and Adele Hockey.
The couple went to Fraser Island in Australia to work as caretakers for a group of holiday homes before the country imposed its lockdown.
A month later, they found themselves in isolation with no guests to look after, miles from civilisation, and are fishing for their food.
But they're also waking up to gorgeous sunrises and empty pristine beaches everyday. Watch how their stay has unfolded here:
More Americans with virus have died than in Vietnam War
Peter Bowes
North America correspondent
More people have now lost their lives, over a few months, than the 58,220 Americans who died over nearly two decades in Vietnam - highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the United States.
One of the leading White House medical advisers, Dr Anthony Fauci, has issued a sobering warning that the outbreak is far from being over. He said the country could be in for a bad autumn if researchers fail to find an effective treatment.
Dr Fauci said it was inevitable that the virus would come back - and may not go away at all during the summer.
A grim
milestone in the US as the number of virus cases passed one million,
according to Johns Hopkins University. There are now 1,012,399 cases
in the US, with 3,114,659 confirmed cases worldwide
France is to become the latest country in Europe to make face masks compulsory in certain situations. From 11 May, people will have to wear them on public transport and in secondary schools
Neighbouring Spain has announced a four-phase plan to lift its strict lockdown, hoping to return to a "new normality" by the end of June
And in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has admitted there is a shortage of protective equipment for medics, saying that what they had now was "still not enough"
