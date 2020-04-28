Construction workers take their temperature at a building site in Wellington, New Zealand (28 April 2020)
NZ begins phased exit from lockdown

  1. Australia hits back at China’s ‘coercion’

    Tensions between China and Australia continue to escalate, following calls from Canberra last week for an international investigation into Beijing’s response to the virus.

    Yesterday, Beijing’s ambassador to Australia said Australia's demands could trigger a boycott from Chinese consumers, students and tourists.

    Given China is Australia’s biggest trading partner, the comments have been received here as a threat and have sparked anger.

    Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told media this morning: “We won’t be changing our public policy situation on the face of such a serious public health matter in the face of any threats of coercion from any other nation.”

  2. The national picture in the US

    New York state has by far the most cases in the US. Its neighbour New Jersey has the second-most.

    Cases in US by state
  3. What's happening in Australia?

    Good morning from Sydney, where isolation rules will be relaxed from the end of the week to allow households to have two visitors at a time.

    Close to half of Australia’s cases have been recorded in New South Wales, where Sydney is. But with the state now reporting just single-digit daily increases, officials say visits can be made for mental health and social reasons – meaning people will be able to visit family and friends again.

    Other states, including Queensland and Western Australia, are also easing restrictions this week, reflecting a general optimism about Australia’s situation.

    Sparking delight this morning was the re-opening of Bondi Beach and two neighbouring beaches. Swimmers were there from dawn to dive into the ocean after a five-week ban.

    Surfers walk down Bondi Beach towards the water on the first day of the beach re-opening
    Image caption: Bondi has re-opened to surfing and swimming on weekdays only
    Swimmer at Bondi with the words 'We've got our beach back' written across his back
    Image caption: Authorities want only locals to go the beach in the first weeks

  4. How global cases hit 3m

    This chart shows how confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose sharply from the middle of March. The number of deaths, shown in red, is not as sharp.

    Chart showing virus deaths
  5. Welcome to our live coverage

    Welcome to our rolling coverage of the global pandemic. We'll keep you posted as the US day ends and Asia wakes up, and we'll later focus on Europe.

    Here's all you need to know so far.

    • There have now been more than 3 million confirmed cases worldwide and 210,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University
    • New Zealand has begun easing some of its lockdown measures. With new cases in single figures for several days, the government says the virus is "currently" eliminated
    • Japan's coronavirus hotspot Tokyo had only 39 new cases on Monday, the fewest in weeks
    • US President Donald Trump says he "can't imagine why" states have seen a spike in people using disinfectant, after he suggested injecting the substance to treat coronavirus
    • US states including Georgia, Oklahoma, Alaska and South Carolina are re-opening their economies, despite infections continuing to rise
    • The UK is at "the moment of maximum risk", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said - adding that lockdown rules will remain in place for now
