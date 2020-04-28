Tensions between China and Australia continue to escalate, following calls from Canberra last week for an international investigation into Beijing’s response to the virus.

Yesterday, Beijing’s ambassador to Australia said Australia's demands could trigger a boycott from Chinese consumers, students and tourists.

Given China is Australia’s biggest trading partner, the comments have been received here as a threat and have sparked anger.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told media this morning: “We won’t be changing our public policy situation on the face of such a serious public health matter in the face of any threats of coercion from any other nation.”