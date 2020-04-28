Tensions between China and Australia continue to escalate, following calls from Canberra last week for an international investigation into
Beijing’s response to the virus.
Yesterday, Beijing’s ambassador to Australia said Australia's demands could trigger a boycott from Chinese
consumers, students and tourists.
Given China is Australia’s biggest trading partner, the
comments have been received here as a threat and have sparked anger.
Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told media this morning: “We
won’t be changing our public policy situation on the face of such a serious
public health matter in the face of any threats of coercion from any other
nation.”
The national picture in the US
New York state has by far the most cases in the US. Its neighbour New Jersey has the second-most.
What's happening in Australia?
Good morning from Sydney, where isolation rules will be
relaxed from the end of the week to allow households to have two visitors at a time.
Close to half of Australia’s cases have been recorded in New South Wales, where Sydney is. But with the state now reporting just single-digit daily
increases, officials say visits can be made for mental health
and social reasons – meaning people will be able to visit family and friends again.
Other states, including Queensland and Western Australia, are
also easing restrictions this week, reflecting a general optimism about
Australia’s situation.
Sparking delight this morning was the re-opening
of Bondi Beach and two neighbouring beaches. Swimmers were there from dawn to dive into
the ocean after a five-week ban.
How global cases hit 3m
This chart shows how confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose sharply from the middle of March. The number of deaths, shown in red, is not as sharp.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our rolling coverage of the global pandemic. We'll keep you posted as the US day ends and Asia wakes up, and we'll later focus on Europe.
Here's all you need to know so far.
There have now been more than 3 million confirmed cases worldwide and 210,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University
