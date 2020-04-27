EPA Copyright: EPA The CovidSafe app has had a better-than-expected uptake Image caption: The CovidSafe app has had a better-than-expected uptake

Good morning from Sydney. As new case numbers drop to near single digits, the focus is squarely on how society will move out of lockdown.

Canberra is stressing that a wide uptake of its contact-tracing app is crucial to this, and since it was released last night more than 1.13 million Australians have downloaded it.

Critics say there are privacy and transparency concerns with its rushed roll-out, but as opinion polls have shown, public trust in the government has risen since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile some states have begun relaxing restrictions, with Queensland set to bring back picnics and car trips, while Western Australia will now allow 10-person gatherings, up from the previous limit of two.

But New South Wales and Victoria – the two most-populous states – say they’re sticking with their measures until at least 11 May, when a national review is due.