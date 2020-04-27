Critics say
there are privacy and transparency concerns with its rushed roll-out, but as
opinion polls have shown, public trust in the government has risen since the
start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile
some states have begun relaxing restrictions, with Queensland set to bring back
picnics and car trips, while Western Australia will now allow 10-person
gatherings, up from the previous limit of two.
But New
South Wales and Victoria – the two most-populous states – say they’re sticking with their measures until at least 11 May, when
a national review is due.
Hello and welcome back
We’re starting this week with some good news as countries all
over the world begin easing restrictions. Here’s
a quick glance at what you need to know:
Children in Spain have emerged on skateboards, bicycles and
scooters after lockdown measures were eased to allow
them outside for the first time in six weeks
Over in Italy, restrictions will be
eased from 4 May, with people being allowed to visit their relatives in small
numbers. Parks will also re-open but schools will not restart until September. Italy recorded 260 new deaths on Sunday – its lowest daily figure
in more than a month
And in South Korea, life is also slowly starting to get back to
normal. The country’s large churches have re-opened, though worshippers are required
to wear masks and keep a distance. Yhe Shincheonji
church was linked to a majority of infections in the city of Daegu
And the downward he trend continues in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak emerged last December. A health
official told reporters the city now has no remaining Covid-19 cases in
its hospitals.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Australians quick to download app
Good morning from Sydney. As new case numbers drop to near single digits, the focus is squarely on how society will move out of lockdown.
Canberra is stressing that a wide uptake of its contact-tracing app is crucial to this, and since it was released last night more than 1.13 million Australians have downloaded it.
Critics say there are privacy and transparency concerns with its rushed roll-out, but as opinion polls have shown, public trust in the government has risen since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile some states have begun relaxing restrictions, with Queensland set to bring back picnics and car trips, while Western Australia will now allow 10-person gatherings, up from the previous limit of two.
But New South Wales and Victoria – the two most-populous states – say they’re sticking with their measures until at least 11 May, when a national review is due.
Hello and welcome back
We’re starting this week with some good news as countries all over the world begin easing restrictions. Here’s a quick glance at what you need to know: