A family on a beach in Spain
Some nations ease restrictions as new cases fall

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Australians quick to download app

    CovidSafe app displayed on phone
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: The CovidSafe app has had a better-than-expected uptake

    Good morning from Sydney. As new case numbers drop to near single digits, the focus is squarely on how society will move out of lockdown.

    Canberra is stressing that a wide uptake of its contact-tracing app is crucial to this, and since it was released last night more than 1.13 million Australians have downloaded it.

    Critics say there are privacy and transparency concerns with its rushed roll-out, but as opinion polls have shown, public trust in the government has risen since the start of the pandemic.

    Meanwhile some states have begun relaxing restrictions, with Queensland set to bring back picnics and car trips, while Western Australia will now allow 10-person gatherings, up from the previous limit of two.

    But New South Wales and Victoria – the two most-populous states – say they’re sticking with their measures until at least 11 May, when a national review is due.

  2. Hello and welcome back

    We’re starting this week with some good news as countries all over the world begin easing restrictions. Here’s a quick glance at what you need to know:

    • Children in Spain have emerged on skateboards, bicycles and scooters after lockdown measures were eased to allow them outside for the first time in six weeks
    • Over in Italy, restrictions will be eased from 4 May, with people being allowed to visit their relatives in small numbers. Parks will also re-open but schools will not restart until September. Italy recorded 260 new deaths on Sunday – its lowest daily figure in more than a month
    • And in South Korea, life is also slowly starting to get back to normal. The country’s large churches have re-opened, though worshippers are required to wear masks and keep a distance. Yhe Shincheonji church was linked to a majority of infections in the city of Daegu
    • And the downward he trend continues in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak emerged last December. A health official told reporters the city now has no remaining Covid-19 cases in its hospitals.
