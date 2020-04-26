Saudi Arabia eased some of its restrictions on Sunday.
A 24-hour curfew has been lifted and people will be able to move freely from 0900 to 1700 local time.
From Wednesday, shops will be allowed to open and some factories will resume operations.
The eased restrictions, which cover the first two weeks of Ramadan, won't apply to places where social distancing can't be maintained such as gyms and restaurants.
The cities of Mecca and Medina and previously quarantined neighbourhoods will remain under lockdown.
More than 16,000 cases have been confirmed and 136 people have died in the country.
Labour MP 'heartbroken' at not being able to comfort families
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour MP for Tooting and the party's spokeswoman on mental health, has told Sophie Ridge on Sunday she came home from hospital shifts “heartbroken” at not being able to comfort grieving families.
She said the UK entered lockdown “too late” and that the government was failing on “mass testing and contact tracing” as well as on access to PPE (protective personal equipment).
“It would have been impossible to save all the lives that we’ve lost but we did enter lockdown too late, we did not deliver PPE to the front line when it was needed, we did not follow global advice on self-isolation and we haven’t rolled out mass testing and contact tracing."
The government insists it is basing its decisions on science and that testing will reach 100,000 a day by the end of the month.
Immunity passports ‘could increase virus spread’
Governments should not issue so-called "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" as a way of easing lockdowns, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.
It said there was "no evidence" that people who had developed antibodies after recovering from the virus were protected against a second infection.
Immunity passports could actually increase virus transmission, it warned.
People who assumed they were immune might stop taking precautions, the WHO said.
Some governments have considered permitting people who have recovered to travel or return to work.
Out of 210 care providers spoken to by the BBC, 159 said none of their workers had been screened.
The government has said all those care workers showing symptoms as well as their families will be tested, but some have reported long journeys to reach testing centres.
Angry Trump says briefing media 'not worth it'
President Donald Trump did not hold his daily briefing on Saturday, tweeting that it was not worth his "time or effort" and blaming the media for asking "nothing but hostile questions".
He was heavily criticised after suggesting at Thursday's White House news conference that disinfectant could potentially be used as a treatment for the virus.
The performance caused embarrassment even among some of his supporters, BBC North America correspondent Peter Bowes says.
Mr Trump's tweet appears to confirm reports that the conferences may be coming to an end because polls suggest they have not bolstered the president's popularity among voters, our correspondent adds.
His remarks on Thursday were condemned as dangerous by doctors and manufacturers, as disinfectants are hazardous substances and can be poisonous if ingested.
In New York City, calls to the hotline for exposure to certain household chemicals more than doubled in the 18 hours after Mr Trump's remarks - 30 cases compared to 13 for the same time frame last year.
Doctor's diary: Inseparable in sickness and in health
They had been inseparable since they were 13. So when Michael and Mary Blessington were brought into hospital suffering from coronavirus, their son called the hospital to tell them to put them in adjacent beds.
In the latest of his coronavirus diaries Prof John Wright tells their story.
Where are fastest-rising outbreaks?
While the US and European nations have been at the centre of the pandemic for the past few weeks, other nations are also seeing cases rapidly rise.
In Ecuador, there are now 22,791 confirmed cases - up from six on 2 March. Officials have suggested the death toll, currently under 900, may be in the thousands and families have said they have struggled to bury their dead.
After recording its first case on 26 February,Brazil has reached 55,224 cases, with 3,762 deaths. Amid the largest outbreak in Latin America, President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised for joining protesters against the restrictions designed to slow the virus’s spread.
Turkey confirmed its first case on 11 March and now has 107,773 - making it the seventh highest total worldwide. There have been 2,706 deaths.
And in Russia, the total number of confirmed infections reached 74,588, rising from about 1,000 on 28 March. The death toll has reached 681.
What's coming up this morning in the UK
The Andrew Marr Show
We've got a busy Sunday morning coming up in the UK packed
with interviews and opinion.
The Andrew
Marr show starts on BBC One at 09:00 BST and this morning and we will be
hearing from:
The first secretary of state, Dominic Raab
The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon
The shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Rachel
Reeves
Sweden's deputy prime minister, Isabella Lovin
German Foreign Office secretary, Andreas Michaelis
UK Military to carry out 'pop-up testing'
The UK military will begin to test essential workers in "hard to reach areas across the country".
It comes as the government looks to reach its target of carrying out 100,000 tests per day by Thursday.
How Covid-19 has spread
100,000 deaths in 16 days
It took 90 days from the first reported death in Wuhan, China, on 11 January for countries to record more than 100,000 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.
Just 16 days later, that total has passed 200,000. But which countries have been hardest hit?
The US has suffered the largest death toll, with more than 52,400 recorded.
Italy, for weeks the epicentre of Europe's pandemic, has seen 26,384 deaths and is now beginning to talk about a new "Phase Two", when it can start reopening society
Spain, Franceand the UK are the other countries to report death tolls above 20,000.
In Spain, children under 14 will finally be allowed outside for the first time in six weeks on Sunday. French PM Edouard Philippe has just said he will detail his country's plan to relax the lockdown on Tuesday.
Among the most severely affected countries, Belgium has the highest number of deaths per capita, with six deaths per 100,000 people compared with 4.9 in Spain and 1.6 in the US.
But, unlike many countries, Belgium records suspected coronavirus deaths in care homes while many other countries have reported these at a later stage.
There have been more than 7,000 deaths recorded in Asian countries and a similar number in Latin America, while in the Middle East the figure is over 8,800. The current toll in Africa stands at about 1,350.
What the latest UK figures mean
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
In the early stages of the coronavirus epidemic in the UK, the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said limiting deaths to around 20,000 would be a “good outcome” given the challenge ahead.
The fact we have now passed this grim milestone in less than two months is both a tragedy for the families affected and a worry to the rest of the country.
There are strong signs - at least in hospitals - that we have passed the peak of deaths. The fact that may have happened without the health service being overwhelmed in the way Italy’s was is at least some good news.
However, the deaths in care homes, which the daily figures from government do not include, are rising rapidly and could prove very difficult to get under control.
In fact, if we included them we would have passed the 20,000 mark some time ago.
President Trump has not held his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House, tweeting that it was not worth it
Saudi Arabia is partially lifting its lockdown. The curfew will be lifted from 09:00 to 17:00. Shops will be allowed to reopen from Wednesday for two weeks during Ramadan. However a 24 hour curfew remains in place in Mecca.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work on Monday. He was discharged from intensive care two weeks ago, saying medical staff had saved his life.
In Peru, 17 police officers have died from the virus while enforcing a nationwide lockdown. On Friday, the president sacked the interior minister, Carlos Moran, who had been criticised for failing to provide officers with masks .
Father of 13 tests positive
As if being in lockdown with 10 children was not tough enough father-of-13 Roy Hann, from Dundee, has now tested positive for coronavirus himself.
The Hann family are known as one of the largest families in Scotland.
Nurse practitioner Roy said the illness had been "very mild" and that he had been surprised to test positive due to using protective equipment at work.
Branson invites urgent offers for Virgin Atlantic
Sir Richard Branson is seeking urgent offers for his stricken airline Virgin Atlantic.
The billionaire Virgin Group boss has asked the UK government for a commercial loan, believed to be around £500m and said his Necker Island home in the Caribbean could be used as collateral.
It comes as Virgin Group's airline in Australia enters administration.
The airline had asked the Australian government for £710 million but the request was denied.
The airline, which serviced domestic as well as short-haul international destinations, was founded in 2000 by Sir Richard and was one of Australia’s main aviation providers.
In a letter to the airline’s staff, which he tweeted, Sir Richard said it “is not the end for Virgin Australia, but I believe a new beginning”.
All coronavirus patients discharged in Wuhan
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first reported, has no remaining cases in its hospitals, according to officials.
Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told reporters the last patient in a serious condition was "cured" on Friday.
They also confirmed that there are no new cases of the virus in the city.
Since the outbreak began in December, China has reported 82, 816 cases and 4,632 deaths.
Wuhan reported 46,452 cases, 56% of the total.
Care home staff struggling to get tests
UK care home staff looking after thousands of vulnerable residents are struggling to get tested for coronavirus.
