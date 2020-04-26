In the early stages of the coronavirus epidemic in the UK, the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said limiting deaths to around 20,000 would be a “good outcome” given the challenge ahead.

The fact we have now passed this grim milestone in less than two months is both a tragedy for the families affected and a worry to the rest of the country.

There are strong signs - at least in hospitals - that we have passed the peak of deaths. The fact that may have happened without the health service being overwhelmed in the way Italy’s was is at least some good news.

However, the deaths in care homes, which the daily figures from government do not include, are rising rapidly and could prove very difficult to get under control.

In fact, if we included them we would have passed the 20,000 mark some time ago.

