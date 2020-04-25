Costa Atlantica docked in Nagasaki (file photo)
Japan cruise ship coronavirus infections rise

Edited by Alix Kroeger

All times stated are UK

  1. Japan cruise ship sees rise in infections

    Costa Atlantica
    Copyright: AFP

    Nearly 60 new cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed among crew members of a cruise ship docked in Japan on Saturday.

    The total number of cases onboard the Costa Atlantica now stands at about 150. There are said to be 623 crew members on the vessel.

    The ship had no passengers on board and diverted to Nagasaki in January for repairs rather than continue on to China, owing to the virus outbreak.

    The crew were meant to have been confined to the ship but local media reported that some left the vessel.

    Japan is currently facing a growing coronavirus crisis. There are more than 12,800 confirmed cases and 345 people have died.

    The head of the Japan Medical Association, Yoshitake Yokokura, recently warned Japan lacks enough hospital beds, medical workers and personal protective equipment.

  2. Welcome to today's coronavirus coverage

    Good morning from our team here in London and welcome to our rolling updates on the pandemic.

    Here’s what you need to know so far this morning:

    • More than 2.8 million cases have been confirmed globally and more than 197,000 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University
    • Nearly 60 new cases have been recorded among the crew of an Italian-registered cruise ship docked in Japan's Nagasaki
    • Thousands in Australia and New Zealand have marked Anzac Day. With mass gatherings banned, households marked the day of remembrance on their driveways
    • US President Donald Trump walked out of a shorter-than-usual daily press conference, refusing to take questions from journalists. He has faced controversy after he suggested injecting disinfectant could be beneficial to coronavirus patients
    • In India, the government has allowed neighbourhood stores to reopen. The interior ministry said only 50% of staff should work and they should follow social distancing measures and wear masks
    • Bookings on the UK government’s website for key workers to apply for coronavirus tests were filled within an hour of it reopening on Saturday - apart from some in Scotland
