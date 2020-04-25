AFP Copyright: AFP

Nearly 60 new cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed among crew members of a cruise ship docked in Japan on Saturday.

The total number of cases onboard the Costa Atlantica now stands at about 150. There are said to be 623 crew members on the vessel.

The ship had no passengers on board and diverted to Nagasaki in January for repairs rather than continue on to China, owing to the virus outbreak.

The crew were meant to have been confined to the ship but local media reported that some left the vessel.

Japan is currently facing a growing coronavirus crisis. There are more than 12,800 confirmed cases and 345 people have died.

The head of the Japan Medical Association, Yoshitake Yokokura, recently warned Japan lacks enough hospital beds, medical workers and personal protective equipment.