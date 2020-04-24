Virus divides as Ramadan begins under lockdown

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar - a holy month for the world's 1.8 billion Muslims and a time of increased participation in community life.
It is obligatory for every able Muslim to fast between dawn and sunset during the entire month. Young children, pregnant women, the old, the sick and travellers are exempt from fasting. People typically gather with families and friends to break their daily fasts with large Iftar meals.
Another special, but not obligatory, practice during Ramadan is attending the nightly Taraweeh prayers. Traditionally, mosques are filled with worshippers attending these prayers, which usually last for one and a half to two hours. Most mosques will recite one 30th of the Koran each night.
You can find out more about Ramadan here from our colleagues at BBC Newsround.
Khalil MAZRAAWI/AFPCopyright: Khalil MAZRAAWI/AFP
What’s happening in Asia
AFPCopyright: AFP
As the last day of the working week gets under way in Asia, here's a glance at what's happening across the region:
China again reported no coronavirus deaths for the past day, making it a full week without fatalities.
South Korea’s government says it will provide cash handouts to every household, not just middle and lower income ones as initially planned.
Japan has warned the fallout from the virus threatens to push its economy into a deep recession.
Indonesia will temporarily ban domestic air and sea travel, starting this Friday.
The Philippines will extend the lockdown of Manila and other high risk areas until 15 May.
Malaysia will extend most lockdown measures for two weeks until 12 May but looks at allowing some sectors to resume business.
Welcome back
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the
coronavirus outbreak. We’re writing to you out of Asia this morning, and will
be joined later today by our colleagues from London.
Muslims across the world are today marking the start of
the holy month of Ramadan, and many of them are doing so under a lockdown.
Typically, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from
dawn to dusk, gathering with family to break the fast in the evening.
Some countries are allowing events to go ahead. But for many people, social
distancing measures means these traditions can't take place as usual this year –
with people unable to pray at mosques or even gather for meals.
Some are trying to combat this by going virtual –
with mosques offering virtual prayers and families breaking fast through video
calls. For most, it’s still going to be a month of reflection and celebration – just one that
might look a little different.
Live Reporting
Edited by Anna Jones
All times stated are UK
What is Ramadan?
