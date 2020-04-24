Virus divides as Ramadan begins under lockdown

Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We’re writing to you out of Asia this morning, and will be joined later today by our colleagues from London.

Muslims across the world are today marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan, and many of them are doing so under a lockdown.

Typically, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, gathering with family to break the fast in the evening.

Some countries are allowing events to go ahead. But for many people, social distancing measures means these traditions can't take place as usual this year – with people unable to pray at mosques or even gather for meals.

Some are trying to combat this by going virtual – with mosques offering virtual prayers and families breaking fast through video calls. For most, it’s still going to be a month of reflection and celebration – just one that might look a little different.