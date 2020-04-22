During his coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he would order a 60-day halt on green cards.
"We first must take care of the American worker," he told reporters, adding that the ban could be extended, depending on the US economy.
In a typical year, nearly one million green cards are issued in the US.
UN warns of famines of ‘biblical proportions’
The world is at risk of widespread famines "of biblical proportions" over the virus, the UN World Food Programme (WFP )warns.
A new WFP report estimates the number suffering from hunger could go from 135 million to more than 250 million.
Those most at risk are in 10 countries affected by conflict, economic crisis and climate change: Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria and Haiti.
Even before the pandemic hit, parts of East Africa and South Asia were already facing severe food shortages.
The US state of Missouri is suing the Chinese government and the ruling Communist Party over what it calls deliberate deception leading to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
"The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of Covid-19, silenced whistleblowers and did little to stop the spread of the disease," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said. "They must be held accountable for their actions."
The lawsuit seeks damages for the loss of life, human suffering, and economic turmoil that has occurred in the state.
China strongly denies mishandling the crisis.
While Missouri officials called the lawsuit "historic", observers say it will face significant legal and procedural obstacles as US law gives foreign governments immunity from such actions.
Welcome to our coverage
Here's a quick look at what's happened overnight:
Missouri has become the first US state to sue the Chinese government over its handling of the outbreak, saying the Chinese response led to economic losses in the state
The US will stop issuing green cards for 60 days, with President Donald Trump saying this would protect American jobs during the outbreak
The WHO has dismissed theories that the virus was manipulated or produced in a Chinese laboratory, saying "all available evidence" suggested it had an "animal origin"
The world is at risk of a widespread famine of "biblical proportions" because of the virus outbreak, the UN has warned. It says the number suffering from hunger could go from 135 million to more than 250 million.
A staggering 177,200 people worldwide have now died from the coronavirus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. There are over 2.5 million cases worldwide
