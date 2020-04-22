AFP Copyright: AFP

The US state of Missouri is suing the Chinese government and the ruling Communist Party over what it calls deliberate deception leading to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of Covid-19, silenced whistleblowers and did little to stop the spread of the disease," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said. "They must be held accountable for their actions."

The lawsuit seeks damages for the loss of life, human suffering, and economic turmoil that has occurred in the state.

China strongly denies mishandling the crisis.

While Missouri officials called the lawsuit "historic", observers say it will face significant legal and procedural obstacles as US law gives foreign governments immunity from such actions.