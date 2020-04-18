British Transport Police Copyright: British Transport Police

While the 150,000 coronavirus deaths around the globe are a blunt statistic, each one leaves a grieving family and friends.

This morning, British Transport Police in London paid tribute to Detective Constable John Coker, who died on Friday aged 53 after contracting the disease.

The father of three, who was based at Euston railway station, had been taken ill on 22 March.

"His colleagues remember a man who was charismatic, kind and thoughtful and took everything in his stride. He will be greatly missed by all in the force," said chief constable Paul Crowther.

Limited train, tube and bus services have remained in operation to help key workers during the lockdown.

A minute's silence was held in London on Friday as it was announced that 26 transport workers there have died after contracting coronavirus, amid calls for improved safety measures.