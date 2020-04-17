AFP Copyright: AFP Virgin Australia had been calling for a government lifeline Image caption: Virgin Australia had been calling for a government lifeline

Australia’s government is giving a helping hand to the country’s two major airlines – paying Qantas and Virgin Australia to operate some key routes for the next couple of months.

Both carriers had all but stopped domestic flights as demand dried up and restrictions limited passenger movement between states.

On the face of it, the A$165m (£84m; $105m) hand-out is to help quarantined travellers get home and allow medical and military personnel to move more easily. And with plans to resume parliament in May – it’ll be handy for some politicians to get to Canberra too.

But really this is a short-term lifeline for debt-laden Virgin - allowing it to reinstate a couple of hundred staff and get aircraft back in the air.

Virgin has been asking for a government loan of about A$1.4bn to ensure survival, but Canberra maintains that any rescue package will be industry-wide. So this buys some time.

Few people want to see Virgin Australia go bust in a nation as vast as Australia where air travel is crucial. That would cost thousands of jobs, make it even harder for the tourism industry to recover and give Qantas a monopoly on many routes.

But handing over money when the airline’s owners (which include Etihad, Singapore Airlines, China’s HNA and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group) are not willing to come to its aid would be a bad look. Especially when Australia look set to head into its first recession in almost 30 years.