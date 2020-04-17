Australia’s government is
giving a helping hand to the country’s two major airlines – paying Qantas
and Virgin Australia to operate some key routes for the next couple of months.
Both carriers had
all but stopped domestic flights as demand dried
up and restrictions limited passenger movement between states.
On the face of it, the A$165m (£84m; $105m) hand-out is to help quarantined travellers get home and allow
medical and military personnel to move more easily. And with plans to resume
parliament in May – it’ll be handy for some politicians to get to Canberra too.
But really this is a
short-term lifeline for debt-laden Virgin - allowing it to reinstate
a couple of hundred staff and get aircraft back in the air.
Virgin has been asking for a
government loan of about A$1.4bn to ensure survival, but Canberra maintains that
any rescue package will be industry-wide. So this buys some time.
Few people want to see Virgin
Australia go bust in a nation as vast as Australia where air travel is crucial. That would cost thousands of jobs, make it even harder for
the tourism industry to recover and give Qantas a monopoly on many routes.
But handing over money when
the airline’s owners (which include Etihad, Singapore Airlines, China’s HNA and
Richard Branson’s Virgin Group) are not willing to come to its aid would be a
bad look. Especially when Australia look set to head into its first
recession in almost 30 years.
Guard of honour for 99-year-old fundraiser
British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore wanted to do his part for the country, so he decided to raise funds for the the UK's National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his garden.
By the time the 99-year-old finished yesterday - while accompanied by a guard of honour - he had raised £16m and counting. Watch as he completes his final lap for the cameras:
Apple to reopen in South Korea
Apple is set to reopen its only store in South Korea on Saturday - the first location to reopen since the tech giant closed all its stores outside China.
The company said in a statement to Bloomberg that South Korea had shown "great progress during the spread of Covid-19", adding that the store would focus not on sales but on "service and support".
The California-based company shut all 42 stores in China for about two months before re-opening them in March.
China: 'Long-term momentum unaffected'
Despite the slump in the country's economy, the Chinese statistics bureau have attempted to inject some optimism.
They say "the long-term growth momentum" in China will not be affected by the "short-term" impact of Covid-19.
The economy's fundamentals remain unchanged, they say, and reforms will help boost domestic demand.
Beyond China's GDP headline
Looking past the overall slump in output, here are a few other numbers we want to highlight.
Retail sales fell 15.8% in the month of March - in January and February it was down 20.5% compared to last year.
The same picture with real estate investment: it fell by 7.7% in the first three months of 2020 from a year ago.
In March, new construction starts measured by floor area were down 27% from a year earlier, following an even bigger 44.9% drop in January and February compared to 2019.
As harsh as the figures are, none of them come as much of a surprise.
With parts of the country under lockdown in March, and many shops closed, the contraction was inevitable.
How reliable are China's figures?
Earlier this month, our correspondent Robin Brant wrote about the reliability of Chinese statistics.
"China has a bad reputation when it comes to providing official numbers that the world believes," he wrote.
"This is particularly true of data on its economy - the key gauge of progress for the country and the ruling Communist Party.
Despite the economy shrinking, the Chinese authorities say employment remains "stable", with no major lay-offs.
The unemployment rate recently rose to 6.2%, an increase from 5.2%.
China's growth data explained
China's GDP decline of 6.8% is year-on-year: the economy in the first three months of 2020 was 6.8% smaller than in the same months of 2019.
But compared to the previous quarter - the last three months of 2019 - the contraction is even worse: the economy shrank by 9.8%.
That's down from the previous quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.5%.
China's GDP drop the worst in decades
Robin Brant
BBC News, Shanghai
China is the first country to publish official data revealing the economic impact since the outbreak. The huge decline wipes out the 6% expansion in China’s economy recorded in the last set of figures at the end of last year.
Beijing has signalled a significant economic stimulus is on the way as it tries to stabilise its economy and recover. Earlier this week the official mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, the People’s Daily, reported it would "expand domestic demand".
But the slowdown in the rest of the global economy presents a significant problem as exports still play a major role in China’s economy. Job figures released recently showed the official unemployment rate had risen sharply to 6.2%.
As well as efforts by the central bank to lower the cost of borrowing and ease restrictions on bank capital, reports have also suggested there will be massive infrastructure spending. Yet China already has a high debt level that may limit its ability or desire to fund investment.
BreakingChina GDP shrinks by almost 7%
China's economic output shrank by 6.8% in the first three months of the year, official data on Friday showed.
It's the first fall in economic output since GDP records started in China almost three decades ago.
'The Great Fall of China': GDP figures due soon
In a few minutes we'll see China's first quarter GDP figures. And while virus infections seem under control, the economic numbers will give us a first glimpse into how devastating the pandemic has been for China's economy.
What do we expect? The virus will likely have tipped China's economy into its first decline since at least 1992.
The data will reveal a serious hit to the output of goods and services, retail sales and industrial production. And that's after last year, China's economy grew at its slowest pace in dearly three decades.
Two more deaths in New Zealand
Two more Covid-19 deaths have been announced in New Zealand, bringing the total to 11. Seven of the 11 are from one care home.
The country has had 1,409 confirmed cases - more than 800 have officially recovered.
The number of new cases announced today was just eight.
Trump says US economy will reopen soon
"America wants to be open and Americans want to be open," US President Donald Trump said in his Thursday evening news conference.
"A national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution."
The US has 667,801 confirmed cases and 32,917 deaths linked to Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.
The latest from Australia
As the country continues to suppress the spread, talk has turned to the pathway out of lockdown.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says rules won't be relaxed for at least four weeks, as a plan to prevent further outbreaks is put in place
A key part of that is a mobile tracking app the government wants citizens to download - but it's already sparking privacy concerns
Following pleas for help, Virgin Australia and Qantas will get an extra A$165m hand-out to keep domestic flights going
And the virus-hit Ruby Princess cruise-ship - linked to 20 deaths and 600 infections - is scheduled to leave Australian waters this weekend. Police say they have the evidence they need for the numerous investigations into how and why the ship unloaded sick passengers.
Singapore infections almost double
Singapore has seen by far its highest number of daily infections, almost double the previous peak.
Authorities recorded 728 positive tests, taking the total to 4,427. Around 90% of the new cases are among the city's foreign workers, housed in large dormitories where numbers have been steadily rising.
Around 300,000 workers, often from South Asia, work in the city as construction workers. They live in huge dormitories in often cramped conditions where social distancing is extremely difficult.
With a rapid increase of testing, the number of positive tests was expected to rise and will likely remain high in the coming days.
Early on during the pandemic, Singapore was hailed as an example of how meticulous contact tracing was able to keep the virus at bay.
The latest spikes though have led to criticism of the city's treatment of its workers. The government has begun spreading them out into new accommodation - including floating dormitories offshore.
What's happening in Asia?
Here in Singapore virus cases have reached a record high. Here's what else is happening around the region:
Japan's state of emergency has extended to include the entire country. It's short of a lockdown but will give the government more power to push people to stay at home
The leader of a prominent Muslim group has been charged with manslaughter in India, after a meeting it held led to some 1,023 cases across 17 states
Indonesia says it expects the number of cases to peak between May and June with around 95,000 infections. The country currently has 5,516 cases and 496 deaths
The outbreak in China is expected to tip the economy into its first decline since 1992, says a Reuters report. China is expected to release its first quarter GDP data at 0200 GMT today
Welcome back to our coverage
Welcome to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic where our journalists from across the globe will keep you up to date with all developments.
Here’s what you need to know this Friday morning.
Singapore has seen its highest daily spike with 728 new cases, almost double the previous record which was a day earlier
