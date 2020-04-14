Some pet owners in the Middle East are abandoning their animals over fears they could spread coronavirus. That's despite there being no proof that pets have a significant role in spreading the disease.
The World Health Organization advises all pet owners to instead focus on good hygiene around their furry loved ones.
Trump says no intention to fire Fauci
Peter Bowes
North America correspondent
AFPCopyright: AFP
US President Donald Trump has said he has no intention of firing one of his senior medical advisers, Anthony Fauci, after the infectious diseases expert said earlier mitigation efforts against the coronavirus outbreak could have saved more lives.
Trump told reporters at the White House that he liked Dr Fauci and that they had been on the same page about the viris "from the beginning.”
Speaking at the White House briefing, Dr Fauci said he’d been answering a hypothetical question when he told a TV interviewer that lives could have been saved. He’d been responding to media coverage that suggested Donald Trump hadn’t done enough to contain the virus. Dr Fauci made it clear that the President had listened to him when he recommended mitigation efforts that included strict social distancing guidelines.
During a sometimes contentious briefing, the US president played a video for reporters defending his administration's response to Covid-19.
Asia at a glance
As most of Asia begins to wake up, here's a quick look at what's happening around the region:
China reported 89 new cases on Monday, down from 108 the day earlier. Of this, 79 were Chinese citizens who had travelled back from Russia, said broadcaster CCTV
Singapore confirmed 386 more virus cases on Monday - its biggest daily jump so far, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,918
India's prime minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the country at 10:00 local time. Local reports say he's likely to announce an extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to end today
the streets of Thailand are unusually quiet, despite the fact that the country is currently celebrating its traditional new year - Songkran. Typically, this is celebrated with massive water fights across the country
Praise for Australians
Good morning. Australians are hearing largely good
news after a four-day Easter long weekend where case rates dipped again.
Authorities are generally praising
people for staying inside and following restrictions. But Prime Minister Scott
Morrison says there are still “many weeks” of the lockdown to come in order to prevent further outbreaks.
One cluster occurred at a
hospital on the island state of Tasmania at the weekend after 49 people
became infected when medical staff attended an “illegal dinner party”.
States are again ramping up their testing capabilities, with New South Wales announcing people will be
able to receive their results within a day.
And treasury modelling showed the unemployment rate would have tripled to 15% had the government
not brought in a A$132bn (£67bn; $85bn) wage subsidy programme.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the global pandemic. We'll keep you up to date on developments worldwide, writing from Singapore, Delhi, Sydney and across Asia and later we'll be joined by our colleagues in Europe and the US.
Here’s what you need to know this Tuesday morning.
The number of globally confirmed infections is edging towards 2 million
US President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s response to the pandemic, saying that "everything we did was right".
Live Reporting
Edited by Saira Asher
All times stated are UK
Pets abandoned over virus fears
Some pet owners in the Middle East are abandoning their animals over fears they could spread coronavirus. That's despite there being no proof that pets have a significant role in spreading the disease.
The World Health Organization advises all pet owners to instead focus on good hygiene around their furry loved ones.
Trump says no intention to fire Fauci
Peter Bowes
North America correspondent
US President Donald Trump has said he has no intention of firing one of his senior medical advisers, Anthony Fauci, after the infectious diseases expert said earlier mitigation efforts against the coronavirus outbreak could have saved more lives.
Trump told reporters at the White House that he liked Dr Fauci and that they had been on the same page about the viris "from the beginning.”
Speaking at the White House briefing, Dr Fauci said he’d been answering a hypothetical question when he told a TV interviewer that lives could have been saved. He’d been responding to media coverage that suggested Donald Trump hadn’t done enough to contain the virus. Dr Fauci made it clear that the President had listened to him when he recommended mitigation efforts that included strict social distancing guidelines.
During a sometimes contentious briefing, the US president played a video for reporters defending his administration's response to Covid-19.
Asia at a glance
As most of Asia begins to wake up, here's a quick look at what's happening around the region:
Praise for Australians
Good morning. Australians are hearing largely good news after a four-day Easter long weekend where case rates dipped again.
Authorities are generally praising people for staying inside and following restrictions. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there are still “many weeks” of the lockdown to come in order to prevent further outbreaks.
One cluster occurred at a hospital on the island state of Tasmania at the weekend after 49 people became infected when medical staff attended an “illegal dinner party”.
States are again ramping up their testing capabilities, with New South Wales announcing people will be able to receive their results within a day.
And treasury modelling showed the unemployment rate would have tripled to 15% had the government not brought in a A$132bn (£67bn; $85bn) wage subsidy programme.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the global pandemic. We'll keep you up to date on developments worldwide, writing from Singapore, Delhi, Sydney and across Asia and later we'll be joined by our colleagues in Europe and the US.
Here’s what you need to know this Tuesday morning.