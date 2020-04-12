Just waking up and catching up on today's headlines? Here's a quick flick through Sunday's UK papers to bring you up to speed.

The Mail on Sunday reports Boris Johnson came "close to death" as he was treated for coronavirus, according to friends of the prime minister, while the Sunday Telegraph says his admission to intensive care left several Downing Street staff in tears.

The Sunday Times says a new mobile app is central to the government's attempts to lift the lockdown, and would let people know if they had come into contact with someone who had tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror reports that some hospitals are running out of three vital drugs needed to treat coronavirus patients.

And the Observer says the UK's main opposition parties have united to demand Parliament is urgently recalled in "virtual" form.

The newspaper also reports there are calls for schools to open in the summer following the lockdown.