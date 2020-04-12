The BBC has been speaking to philanthropist Bill Gates in an exclusive interview. He strongly criticises how underprepared he believes the world was for a pandemic, and says we are now "in uncharted territory".
What are the Sunday papers saying?
Just waking up and catching up on today's headlines? Here's a quick flick through Sunday's UK papers to bring you up to speed.
The Mail on Sunday reports Boris Johnson came "close to death" as he was treated for coronavirus, according to friends of the prime minister, while the Sunday Telegraph says his admission to intensive care left several Downing Street staff in tears.
MailCopyright: Mail
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
The Sunday Times says a new mobile app is central to the government's attempts to lift the lockdown, and would let people know if they had come into contact with someone who had tested positive.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror reports that some hospitals are running out of three vital drugs needed to treat coronavirus patients.
TimesCopyright: Times
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
And the Observer says the UK's main opposition parties have united to demand Parliament is urgently recalled in "virtual" form.
The newspaper also reports there are calls for schools to open in the summer following the lockdown.
ObserverCopyright: Observer
Christians find ways to celebrate an unusual Easter
This is a very strange Easter. The pandemic has denied millions of Christians the joy of worshiping together in person, as well as the ritual of breaking bread and drinking wine to celebrate Jesus’s resurrection.
In a few hours, Pope Francis will deliver his Easter message from his private library instead of in front of a full St Mark’s Square.
And at 09:00 local time (10:00 BST) the Easter mass will be live-streamed from the Vatican.
Leaders of the Church are innovating with ways of bringing their congregations together.
In the Philippines, a pastor taped photos of his congregation to the church pews where he offered a Mass.
But in Belarus, where the government has ignored calls for strict restrictions, Catholic congregations are gathering as normal.
Meanwhile, later on Sunday, opera superstar Andrea Bocelli will perform an Easter concert in an empty Milan cathedral.
Welcome to our live page
Good morning from London and welcome to our live page. We’re now beginning our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on this most unusual of Easter Sundays. We’ll be bringing you more later on how Christians are marking this key day in the calendar despite the lockdowns across the world.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alix Kroeger
All times stated are UK
'Few countries will get an A-grade'
The BBC has been speaking to philanthropist Bill Gates in an exclusive interview. He strongly criticises how underprepared he believes the world was for a pandemic, and says we are now "in uncharted territory".
What are the Sunday papers saying?
Just waking up and catching up on today's headlines? Here's a quick flick through Sunday's UK papers to bring you up to speed.
The Mail on Sunday reports Boris Johnson came "close to death" as he was treated for coronavirus, according to friends of the prime minister, while the Sunday Telegraph says his admission to intensive care left several Downing Street staff in tears.
The Sunday Times says a new mobile app is central to the government's attempts to lift the lockdown, and would let people know if they had come into contact with someone who had tested positive.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror reports that some hospitals are running out of three vital drugs needed to treat coronavirus patients.
And the Observer says the UK's main opposition parties have united to demand Parliament is urgently recalled in "virtual" form.
The newspaper also reports there are calls for schools to open in the summer following the lockdown.
Christians find ways to celebrate an unusual Easter
This is a very strange Easter. The pandemic has denied millions of Christians the joy of worshiping together in person, as well as the ritual of breaking bread and drinking wine to celebrate Jesus’s resurrection.
In a few hours, Pope Francis will deliver his Easter message from his private library instead of in front of a full St Mark’s Square.
And at 09:00 local time (10:00 BST) the Easter mass will be live-streamed from the Vatican.
Leaders of the Church are innovating with ways of bringing their congregations together.
In the UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will lead the first national digital Easter Sunday service from his kitchen.
In the Philippines, a pastor taped photos of his congregation to the church pews where he offered a Mass.
But in Belarus, where the government has ignored calls for strict restrictions, Catholic congregations are gathering as normal.
Meanwhile, later on Sunday, opera superstar Andrea Bocelli will perform an Easter concert in an empty Milan cathedral.
Welcome to our live page
Good morning from London and welcome to our live page. We’re now beginning our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on this most unusual of Easter Sundays. We’ll be bringing you more later on how Christians are marking this key day in the calendar despite the lockdowns across the world.
Here’s what else you should know: