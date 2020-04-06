There was a major political development in the UK last night, as it was announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital. Mr Johnson was confirmed to have the virus last week, and has been in isolation.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus."

The prime minister remains in charge of the government, but the foreign secretary is expected to chair a coronavirus meeting on Monday morning.

Read more here: PM admitted to hospital over virus symptoms