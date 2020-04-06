There was a major political development in the UK last night, as it was announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital. Mr Johnson was confirmed to have the virus last week, and has been in isolation.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.
"This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus."
The prime minister remains in charge of the government, but the foreign secretary is expected to chair a coronavirus meeting on Monday morning.
Hello, and welcome to another day of live reporting on the global coronavirus pandemic. Coverage is starting here in Singapore and in Sydney, and later in the day we'll hand over to colleagues in the UK and then North America.
As with every day, news is moving very fast, so we'll be bringing you all the major developments as they happen, as well as useful information to protect yourself and your family, and some positive stories of communities helping each other out as well.
Live Reporting
By Yvette Tan, Andreas Illmer and Anna Jones
All times stated are UK
UK's PM in hospital with virus
Welcome to our live coverage
