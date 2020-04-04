BBC Copyright: BBC

Because Covid-19 is a new respiratory disease, scientists and governments all around the world are trying to work out the best way to fight it. Vaccine development is under way but for now they say the best protection is thought to be regular and thorough handwashing.

You should also:

Avoid contact with people who are unwell

Catch coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues

Throw away any used tissues and wash your hands

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Many places are also recommending and implementing social distancing measures.

You can read the latest UK advice here and click here to find out more about the symptoms and how to protect yourself.