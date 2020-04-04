Because Covid-19 is a new respiratory disease, scientists and governments all around the world are trying to work out the best way to fight it. Vaccine development is under way but for now they say the best protection is thought to be regular and thorough handwashing.
You should also:
Avoid contact with people who are unwell
Catch coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues
Throw away any used tissues and wash your hands
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
Many places are also recommending and implementing social distancing measures.
You can read the latest UK advice here and click here to find out more about the symptoms and how to protect yourself.
China honours ancestors over livestream
People in China are paying their respects to their dead ancestors for the Qingming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day.
Usually the festival is a time when people spruce up the graves of their late friends and family, and make offerings to their spirits.
But with the coronavirus still posing a real threat in the country, and a lockdown still in place in Wuhan, cemetery staff have been carrying out the ceremonies on people's behalf - and live-streaming them.
Read more about how China is honouring its dead in these unusual times here.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning, if it's morning in your time zone - and good afternoon to our readers in Asia and Australia. Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s the latest:
People in China paid their respects to dead ancestors for the Qingming festival. It’s usually a time when people visit the graves of their late friends and family, to spruce up the area and make offerings to their spirits - but with the coronavirus still very much a threat, many people marked the day digitally instead. The few cemeteries that were open only allowed people to visit if they had pre-booked a slot
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Friday that if countries rush to lift their restrictions, it will prolong the crisis
In the US, President Donald Trump said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that face masks should be worn in public - but added that he wouldn’t be wearing one
New York State, the worst hit state in the US, had its highest increase in deaths for one day - 562, bringing the total there to 2,935
Spain overtook Italy for the first time for the number of confirmed cases, but the overnight death toll fell from the previous day
Live Reporting
By Ashitha Nagesh and Thom Poole
All times stated are UK
