By Andreas Illmer, Frances Mao, Yaroslav Lukov and Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Spain sees highest daily death toll
Spain has become the second country after Italy to report more than 10,000 deaths linked to Covid-19.
Official data on Thursday showed there were 950 deaths in a 24-hour period, the highest daily death toll the country has seen so far.
There are now more than 112,000 confirmed infections in the country, and the overall death toll stands at 10,348.
Authorities however hope the virus is peaking - and hope to see a drop in numbers in the coming days.
What's happening in Australia?
Frances Mao
Sydney
Hello from Sydney. There are more than 5,200 cases, including 26 deaths, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the daily rate of increase has dropped to 6% from double-digit figures last week.
“We’ve been able to get the growth in the virus down, but we need to get that down further,” he said this morning.
Sweeping restrictions on public movement have helped this, but the laws have been criticised. In just two days, more than 50 people – including a man eating a kebab on a bench and a couple sitting in their parked car – have been fined A$1,000 (£490; $600) for being outside without a “reasonable excuse”
More state borders have also been shut. New South Wales residents won't be able to travel into Queensland without good reason from today, while Western Australia has announced it will temporarily become its “own country” (a nod to long-held but unrealistic dreams of secession) and close its borders to eastern states from Sunday
Canberra announced free childcare for one million families yesterday – but there are still questions on who will get priority in the scheme
And 16,000 Australians have left the country in the past two weeks, despite a government warning and later ban on overseas travel.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome back to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We're writing from across Asia and Australia and will later be joined by our colleagues in Europe and the US.
Here's a rundown of the latest this Friday morning.
There have now been more than one million confirmed infections around the globe - although the actual number of cases is thought to be much higher
Nearly 53,000 deaths have been linked to the virus while more than 210,000 people have recovered
The US has almost 6,000 deaths and more than 243,000 confirmed cases
US unemployment figures have hit a record high of 6.6 million as businesses struggle to cope
Europe continues to see the highest death tolls - Spain on Thursday reported its highest number of deaths in a single day, at 950
The WHO has urged Middle East countries to do more to contain the virus spread
