Spain has become the second country after Italy to report more than 10,000 deaths linked to Covid-19.

Official data on Thursday showed there were 950 deaths in a 24-hour period, the highest daily death toll the country has seen so far.

There are now more than 112,000 confirmed infections in the country, and the overall death toll stands at 10,348.

Authorities however hope the virus is peaking - and hope to see a drop in numbers in the coming days.