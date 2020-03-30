The US president said measures such as social distancing were "the way you win", suggesting the US "will be well on our way to recovery" by June.
He also explained the decision to extend social distancing was made after he heard that "2.2 million people could have died if we didn't go through with all of this", adding: "Now the number will be much lower."
Australia limits gatherings to two people
Frances Mao
Sydney
Australia has now recorded over 4,100 cases and the deaths of 17 elderly
people.
Case numbers doubled in
the past week forcing authorities last night to announce new limits, which kick in from midnight:
Public gatherings are now strictly limited to two
people or the number in a single household
More outdoor spaces - playgrounds, skateparks
and outdoor gyms – will be closed
PM Scott Morrison said Australians should only leave their
homes to 1) buy essential groceries 2) make a medical or compassionate visit 3)
exercise and 4) go to work or school if they can't do it from home
States and territories have announced criminal
penalties for those caught breaching these rules - how this will be policed remains unclear
In other news, the government is expected to
announce key jobs support today. Businesses will be paid up to A$1,500
(£740; $920) per fortnight to keep on their employees.
And last night, thousands of Australians who’ve come home started a 14-day monitored quarantine in hotel rooms paid for by
the government. Travellers have so far made up two-thirds of Australia’s virus
cases.
US extends restrictions beyond Easter
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
US President Trump has said the country's restrictions will be extended until at least 30 April.
"The highest point of the death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," he said on Sunday, adding that "therefore we will be extending our guidelines."
Mr Trump had earlier said he'd hoped restrictions could be eased by Easter, which comes in the middle of the month.
The US has more than 142,000 cases, by far the highest number of confirmed infections worldwide. Almost 2,500 people have died.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of Washington's coronavirus task force, has warned that the virus could kill up to 200,000 Americans.
Hello and welcome to our rolling updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ll be bringing you live developments from around the world.
Here's what you need to know:
in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced
strict new measures which limit movement. The new rules, in effect in about 12 hours, will restrict
indoor and outdoor gatherings to two people, unless they live in a single household.
in the US,
President Donald Trump has extended national guidelines for social distancing
for another month. The "peak" of recorded deaths would happen in about two weeks, he said in a briefing.
Live Reporting
By Andreas Illmer, Frances Mao and Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Trump: 'This is the way you win'
The US president said measures such as social distancing were "the way you win", suggesting the US "will be well on our way to recovery" by June.
He also explained the decision to extend social distancing was made after he heard that "2.2 million people could have died if we didn't go through with all of this", adding: "Now the number will be much lower."
Australia limits gatherings to two people
Frances Mao
Sydney
Australia has now recorded over 4,100 cases and the deaths of 17 elderly people.
Case numbers doubled in the past week forcing authorities last night to announce new limits, which kick in from midnight:
In other news, the government is expected to announce key jobs support today. Businesses will be paid up to A$1,500 (£740; $920) per fortnight to keep on their employees.
And last night, thousands of Australians who’ve come home started a 14-day monitored quarantine in hotel rooms paid for by the government. Travellers have so far made up two-thirds of Australia’s virus cases.
US extends restrictions beyond Easter
US President Trump has said the country's restrictions will be extended until at least 30 April.
"The highest point of the death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," he said on Sunday, adding that "therefore we will be extending our guidelines."
Mr Trump had earlier said he'd hoped restrictions could be eased by Easter, which comes in the middle of the month.
The US has more than 142,000 cases, by far the highest number of confirmed infections worldwide. Almost 2,500 people have died.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of Washington's coronavirus task force, has warned that the virus could kill up to 200,000 Americans.
He said that it was "entirely conceivable" that millions of Americans could eventually be infected and that between 100,000 and 200,000 could die.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our rolling updates on the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you live developments from around the world.
Here's what you need to know: