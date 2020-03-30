Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

US President Trump has said the country's restrictions will be extended until at least 30 April.

"The highest point of the death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," he said on Sunday, adding that "therefore we will be extending our guidelines."

Mr Trump had earlier said he'd hoped restrictions could be eased by Easter, which comes in the middle of the month.

The US has more than 142,000 cases, by far the highest number of confirmed infections worldwide. Almost 2,500 people have died.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of Washington's coronavirus task force, has warned that the virus could kill up to 200,000 Americans.

He said that it was "entirely conceivable" that millions of Americans could eventually be infected and that between 100,000 and 200,000 could die.