By Yvette Tan, Andreas Illmer, Tessa Wong and Saira Asher
All times stated are UK
Rush of weddings before deadline
Frances Mao
Sydney
In Australia, there’s been a rush down the aisle in the past 24 hours after authorities announced new
social isolation rules banning more than five people at a wedding.
That number includes the marrying
couple and their celebrant – so only two guests are allowed.
Facing the prospect of nuptials
postponed for an indeterminable time, or perhaps a live-streamed ceremony (see here and here), some opted to tie the knot immediately, to beat the Wednesday
midnight deadline.
NY hospitalisation rate 'almost too good to be true'
New York governor Andrew Cuomo has described the hospitalisation rate in the state as "almost too good to be true" and "headed in the right direction" - while warning that numbers are still expected to spike.
Latest figures suggest the doubling of hospitalisation numbers is not coming every two days - as was expected earlier - but only every 4.7 days.
This crucial change gives medical staff more time to treat patients and slows down the overcrowding of hospitals.
Mr Cuomo said the peak of patients needing hospital care in the state was expected in about 21 days, but that the trend showed that social distancing was working.
New York is the worst hit state in the US, accounting for more than half of overall cases.
Welcome back
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're writing to you out of Singapore today - where many of us are working from home - and we'll be handing over to our colleagues in London later this afternoon. Here's your news this morning:
The number of coronavirus cases in the US has jumped by more than 10,000 in a single day. This brings the total number of cases to 54,453, with 737 deaths so far
But it's not all bad news. New York's governor says the city's strict measures seem to be working, as the rate of hospitalisations appears to have slowed in recent days. Governor Cuomo said the arrows were "headed in the right direction"
In the UK, the death toll has risen to 463 from 422, as the number of cases in the country passes the 9,500 mark
No new virus cases were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan - where the virus emerged late last year. There has however, been a rise in the number of imported cases across China
Live Reporting
Welcome back
