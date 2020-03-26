BINDI IRWIN/INSTAGRAM Copyright: BINDI IRWIN/INSTAGRAM Celebrity conservationist Bindi Irwin (right) brought forward her nuptials Image caption: Celebrity conservationist Bindi Irwin (right) brought forward her nuptials

In Australia, there’s been a rush down the aisle in the past 24 hours after authorities announced new social isolation rules banning more than five people at a wedding.

That number includes the marrying couple and their celebrant – so only two guests are allowed.

Facing the prospect of nuptials postponed for an indeterminable time, or perhaps a live-streamed ceremony (see here and here), some opted to tie the knot immediately, to beat the Wednesday midnight deadline.

TV wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin did just that , announcing her marriage to Chandler Powell on social media. The small ceremony took place at Australia Zoo in Queensland on Wednesday with only immediate family in attendance.

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding,” she wrote.

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.”

As you can imagine, the maths jokes have been flying around. In Australia now, four weddings+ one funeral = 30 people max.