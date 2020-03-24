Indian queue
Panic buying in India as national lockdown begins

By Yvette Tan, Andreas Illmer and Saira Asher

  1. Bolsonaro calls for 'end to mass confinement'

    A woman beats a pot cover as she protests against Brazil"s President Jair Bolsonaro"s during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2020
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: People banged pot and pans in protest as Mr Bolsonaro addressed the nation

    Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has called for "an end to mass confinement" and accused states of using excessive measures to try to stop the coronavirus.

    In a televised address, the controversial right-wing leader blamed the media for spreading "dread" and said that if he caught the virus he would only get "a little cold".

    Brazil's health ministry declined to comment on the president's statement, the G1 news website reported.

    The BBC's Katy Watson in Sao Paulo said that as soon as the president started talking, people began banging pots and pans on their balconies in protest.

    Mr Bolsonaro has previously dismissed precautions taken against the coronavirus as "hysteria" and "fantasy".

    On Tuesday, Coronavirus deaths in Brazil rose to 46 from 34 and cases rose to 2,201 from 1,891, the health ministry said.

  2. Welcome to the rolling coverage

    Hello and welcome to the BBC's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Some key lines:

    • India's 1.3 billion people are in lockdown
    • PM Narendra Modi has told people "not to venture out of their homes"
    • The announcement caused panic buying and long queues at shops
    • In New York, the governor says the virus is racing "like a bullet train"
    • Global cases now exceed 400,000, with almost 20,000 deaths
