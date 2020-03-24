Reuters Copyright: Reuters People banged pot and pans in protest as Mr Bolsonaro addressed the nation Image caption: People banged pot and pans in protest as Mr Bolsonaro addressed the nation

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has called for "an end to mass confinement" and accused states of using excessive measures to try to stop the coronavirus.

In a televised address, the controversial right-wing leader blamed the media for spreading "dread" and said that if he caught the virus he would only get "a little cold".

Brazil's health ministry declined to comment on the president's statement, the G1 news website reported.

The BBC's Katy Watson in Sao Paulo said that as soon as the president started talking, people began banging pots and pans on their balconies in protest.

Mr Bolsonaro has previously dismissed precautions taken against the coronavirus as "hysteria" and "fantasy".

On Tuesday, Coronavirus deaths in Brazil rose to 46 from 34 and cases rose to 2,201 from 1,891, the health ministry said.