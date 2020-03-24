China considers itself to be - very nearly - a "post corona" country.
In the last week we’ve heard Wuhan medics warning the UK and others that they need to do more to protect frontline health workers, citing the mistakes they made early on when some treated patients without wearing proper protective clothing.
But there’s also been reporting in state media of the reported death toll in Italy surpassing that in China. This has been combined with some commentary from prominent media figures that has appeared distasteful, almost triumphalist.
At the same time there is a panic about the threat of a second wave from imported cases; travellers arriving from abroad. This has fuelled the view - right or wrong - that some other countries aren’t taking the threat seriously because they aren’t doing what China did. (Almost all the cases in Beijing that have been made public are of Chinese nationals returning home).
Meanwhile, well away from senior leaders, there are some high profile diplomatic figures using international-facing social media to spread theories that the US may have weaponised and dumped the virus in China. Or that Italy had cases that may have been Covid-19 earlier than China. China is sowing seeds of doubt and questioning assumed truths as it looks to repair its reputation, already.
Senegal and Ivory Coast declare emergency
Senegal and Ivory Coast have declared states of emergency over the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Senegalese President Macky Sall said the state of emergency would start on Tuesday midnight, accompanied by a curfew from 8:00pm to 6:00am local time (20:00GMT to 06:00GMT).
The military and police have been ordered to execute the measures.
The announcement was made in an
address to the nation on Tuesday in which Mr Sall acknowledged that the country was struggling to
contain the spread of the virus.
Senegal has 79 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, including eight people who have recovered.
In Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara said the government would introduce gradual confinement measures and a curfew from 9:00pm to 5:00am local time (21:00GMT to 09:00GMT) from Tuesday.
Boeing shuts down in Seattle
Boeing is temporarily halting production at its Washington state jetliner factory to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The planemaker said it will shut facilities across Seattle’s Puget Sound region for 14 days from Wednesday.
During that time it will carry out a deep clean of its buildings and equipment.
Washington is one of the US states hit hardest by the outbreak.
What's happening in the rest of the world
China announces 78 new cases - 74 of them from abroad
Talks between Japanese PM and the International Olympic Committee expected this evening
The most populous country without a case until now - Myanmar - announces two cases
Hundreds of UK citizens stranded in New Zealand come together to ask for help
No deal yet on US $2 trillion stimulus package
A passenger on a cruise ship which docked in Sydney last Thursday has died
For those waking up in the UK, here are the main points from Boris Johnson's speech last night:
People in the UK have to stay at home, except for: shopping for basic needs; exercising a maximum of once a day; travelling to and from work which cannot be done at home; any medical need
Non-essential shops and public places must close - this does not include parks, but does include playgrounds and other "communal spaces" within them
All public gatherings of two or more people are banned - except when essential for work, or when those people live together (eg a family with children going to the shop)
China looks to repair its reputation
Robin Brant
BBC News, Shanghai
What's happening in the rest of the world
