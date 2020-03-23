Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said postponing the Olympic Games could become an option if it was not possible to hold it in its "complete form".

He said the country might have "no option but to consider postponing the games", but added that cancellation was not an option.

This is a dramatic shift from what he had said earlier last week. He had then confidently announced that Japan would "overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem".

The Olympics are due to be held in the capital Tokyo this July.