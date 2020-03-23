Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're writing to you out of Singapore this morning, and we'll hand over to our teams in London later today. Here's what you need to know to bring you up to speed:
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says postponement of the Olympics may "become inevitable". It comes after the governor of Tokyo had earlier said that cancellation was "not an option"
New Zealand has lifted the country's coronavirus alert status to level 3 - and is set to rise to level 4 which means all non-essential services will have to close. The changes will come into effect in around 48 hours
A nationwide shut down across Australia has kicked in, with pubs, clubs, gyms, cinemas and places of worship shutting down, as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise
Meanwhile in China, the number of new cases on Sunday has dropped to 39, down from 46 on Saturday
The scene in Morocco
On Sunday, Morocco sent military vehicles into the streets to order people to stay at home. Police are also enforcing the message. A public health state of emergency went into effect on Friday.
Abe: Olympics could be postponed
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said postponing the Olympic Games could become an option if it was not possible to hold it in its "complete form".
He said the country might have "no option but to consider postponing the games", but added that cancellation was not an option.
This is a dramatic shift from what he had said earlier last week. He had then confidently announced that Japan would "overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem".
The Olympics are due to be held in the capital Tokyo this July.
BreakingCanada will not send athletes to Tokyo 2020
We've got more Olympics related news coming in.
Canadian Olympic Committee has called on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Games for one year, according to a Reuters report.
Team Canada said it would not send its athletes to Tokyo 2020 due to the coronavirus risk - adding that the world is "in the midst of a global health crisis far more significant than sport".
Massive Australian queues for welfare support
In the past hour it has ticked over midday in Australia – marking the official beginning of a nationwide shutdown.
All non-essential services such as pubs and gyms are being closed, and restaurants will now be takeaway only. We have more specific details here.
As businesses grind to a halt, long queues of people seeking government assistance have formed outside welfare offices.
It's been exacerbated by the website which administers them, My.gov.au, crashing amid massive demand.
Authorities have urged people to persist with online applications.
"Please consider the health and safety of our customers and staff and do not visit our service centres unless there's a critical need for you to be there," a statement by Services Australia says.
The government has specific information for Australians on this website.
NZ to shut down services
New Zealand is the latest country to step up measures and within 48 hours the coronavirus alert will rise to Level 4. Here's what that means for the country:
These measures will be in place for at least four weeks.
Almost 15,000 deaths worldwide so far
Source: Johns Hopkins University
More than 330,000 confirmed cases worldwide
Source: Johns Hopkins University
