Coronavirus: Social distancing enforced globally
How close are we to a vaccine?; One in five Americans told to stay home; UK businesses relieved by wage pledge; Are UK death predictions accurate?; Five reasons to find hope; Last night of the pubs
By Joshua Cheetham, Shamaan Freeman-Powell, Kevin Ponniah and Sean Fanning
All times stated are UK
China experiencing spike in imported cases
Just a few days ago, China experienced a big moment: no new domestically transmitted virus cases in a single day for the first time.
Today's figures show that the country kept that up for a third day in a row on Friday. That's the good news.
But there is some cause for concern. There were 41 new cases of imported infection confirmed on Friday - 14 of them in Beijing and nine in Shanghai.
That takes China's tally of confirmed cases involving people who have come in from overseas to 269. Students and expatriates have been returning home from the US and Europe, where ever tighter restrictions are coming into force.
So far no transmission from these overseas arrivals to local communities have been reported but Chinese heath authorities are imposing tough measures to stop a second wave of infections.
UK government 'planning to buy into airlines'
The UK government is planning to buy shares in airlines and other firms hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Financial Times.
Three sources reportedly briefed on the plans told the newspaper that the plan would inject billions of pounds into companies like British Airways in exchange for shares that would eventually be sold back to private investors.
The move is reportedly being contemplated after warnings by bankers that sweeping economic measures announced by the government this week would not be enough to save many companies from collapse.
A spokesperson for British Airways has declined to comment on the story.
Bangkok shopping malls closed
Thai authorities have ordered the closure of all shopping malls in the capital Bangkok after the country reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday.
The city’s governor Aswin Kwanmuang said that, from 22 March, all malls will be closed for 22 days along with boxing stadiums, salons and arcades.
Those violating the order face up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht ($3,000), or both.
Thailand reported 89 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the national total to 411. The new cases have been linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in nearby Malaysia.
Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.
Reasons to find hope
It's a grim time and many of you, like us, will be feeling anxious.
But there are reasons, even amid the darkness, to feel hopeful. Or at least a little better about the situation we all find ourselves in.
People around the world are banding together to help the elderly and vulnerable; families and old friends who haven't talked in years are re-connecting by video call; and cities have been showing their appreciation of health workers by applauding them from balconies.
Looking at the environment, pollution levels have plunged in many places. In Venice, which has long suffered from over-tourism, the famous canals are remarkably clear and fish can even be seen.
On Monday, we're going to bring you a day of live coverage focusing on the positive stories, like these, that are emerging from the coronavirus crisis.
But for now - have a read of this piece. We hope it makes you feel a little better.
We also love this video of NHS nurses at Basildon Hospital in Essex having a little dance.
Sydney's Bondi Beach temporarily closed
Sydney police have temporarily closed Bondi Beach after crowds exceeded Australia's outdoor gathering limit.
The country has banned outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.
However, large crowds of people are still flocking to beaches across Sydney, flouting advice to stay inside.
Police were called to Tamarama beach after a large number of people refused to leave, despite being asked by lifeguards.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said the beachgoers' behaviour was "unacceptable" and called on local councils to step in to ensure people are complying with the social distancing advice.
Income protection for the self-employed 'operationally' difficult
Providing income protection for the self-employed during the coronavirus outbreak is operationally difficult, according to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Stephen Barclay.
Speaking to the BBC's Today Programme, Mr Barclay said: "We are looking at operationally what we can roll out to people."
It comes as the government faces criticism that its plan to underwrite the wages of millions of workers does not cover freelancers, contractors and the self-employed.
But Mr Barclay said some would benefit from measures such as the deferral of self-assessment tax requirements, mortgage holidays and the strengthening of the welfare "safety net".
He said: "The main thing we have done is twofold: it is to support the economy as a whole, because the best thing for people who are self-employed as for all people is to sustain the economy and ensure that we can return with those viable businesses, and alongside that strengthen the safety net.
"So we have increased the allowance on Universal Credit, we have made it available from day one, we have removed the minimum income floor so if people who are self-employed are working less than 35 hours in a week they are not penalised within the benefits system."
Singapore reports first two virus deaths
Singapore has reported its first two deaths from coronavirus: a 75-year-old Singaporean woman, and a 64-year-old Indonesian man.
Authorities said the pair both had suffered from previous health conditions.
The city-state has been lauded by the World Health Organization for its response to the outbreak – until now suffering no fatalites despite being one of the earliest countries to report cases of the virus.
But despite its determined efforts, the number of cases surged to over 40 in the last week, most of them attributed to travellers returning from Europe, the US and other parts of Asia.
‘Public life shutting down’ in Germany
Damien McGuinness
BBC News, Berlin
Germany has one of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the world, with almost 20,000 confirmed cases. Officials are now trying to slow the spread of the virus, and have announced drastic measures.
Across the country public life is shutting down. Schools, pubs, leisures facilities and most shops have already been closed.
But now the state of Bavaria has pushed through unprecedented restrictions — from today people will only be allowed people to leave their homes if really necessary, such as to get to work or buy essential provisions.
Other parts of Germany are closing down all restaurants and cafes this weekend and banning gatherings of more than just a couple of people.
In some places large groups have still been meeting in parks — sometimes even crowds of young people are getting together for so-called outdoor “Corona parties”.
Now pressure is building to introduce a curfew for the whole of Germany. The government has warned that if people don’t avoid social contact, a nationwide ban on going outside could be announced tomorrow, when Chancellor Angela Merkel meets regional leaders for a crisis meeting.
A spokesman for Angela Merkel said: How the public behaves today will be decisive.
Coronavirus UK: In case you missed it
As governments around the world seek to slow the spread of the coronavirus, here are the main updates for what is happening in the UK.
The government on Friday told cafes, pubs and restaurants to close.
The prime minister warned that the ban would be enforced "strictly" - if necessary through licensing rules.
The government also announced new measures to help those at risk of losing their jobs, saying it would pay 80% of wages for employees who are not able to work - up to £2,500 a month.
The move, which was described as being "unprecedented" by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, is an attempt to stop workers being laid off due to the crisis. The Confederation of British Industry has described it as a "landmark" measure.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths in the UK rose to 177 on Friday - with 167 in England, six in Scotland, three in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.
The government says policies to limit the spread of coronavirus would be needed for "at least most of a year".
Welcome to today's coverage
Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus outbreak. Here are some of the latest developments: