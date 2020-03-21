Coronavirus: Social distancing enforced globally

Just a few days ago, China experienced a big moment: no new domestically transmitted virus cases in a single day for the first time.

Today's figures show that the country kept that up for a third day in a row on Friday. That's the good news.

But there is some cause for concern. There were 41 new cases of imported infection confirmed on Friday - 14 of them in Beijing and nine in Shanghai.

That takes China's tally of confirmed cases involving people who have come in from overseas to 269. Students and expatriates have been returning home from the US and Europe, where ever tighter restrictions are coming into force.

So far no transmission from these overseas arrivals to local communities have been reported but Chinese heath authorities are imposing tough measures to stop a second wave of infections.