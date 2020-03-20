People wearing face masks as a preventive measure, cross the street after work in Tokyo

US warns against all international travel

How bad information goes viral; How to protect yourself

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Andreas Illmer and Saira Asher

All times stated are UK

  1. BreakingCalifornia issued "stay at home" order

    California's governor has issued a statewide "stay at home" order to all residents due to the pandemic. They can only leave their homes when necessary.

  2. Welcome to our live coverage

    Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic. We'll be bringing you the latest updates from Singapore, London, Delhi, Sydney and from our correspondents around the world. Some from the office, some from home.

    Here's what you might have missed and what's happening right now:

    • the G7 summit in June in the US has been made into a videoconference.
    • China has its second day of no new domestic cases.
    • Italy now has a higher death toll than China, with 3,405 people passing away from Covid-19
    • The global number of confirmed infections has risen to more than 222,000, with more than 9,000 deaths.
Back to top