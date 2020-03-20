California's governor has issued a statewide "stay at home" order to all residents due to the pandemic. They can only leave their homes when necessary.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic. We'll be bringing you the latest updates from Singapore, London, Delhi, Sydney and from our correspondents around the world. Some from the office, some from home.
Here's what you might have missed and what's happening right now:
the G7 summit in June in the US has been made into a videoconference.
China has its second day of no new domestic cases.
Italy now has a higher death toll than China, with 3,405 people passing away from Covid-19
The global number of confirmed infections has risen to more than 222,000, with more than 9,000 deaths.
Live Reporting
By Andreas Illmer and Saira Asher
All times stated are UK
BreakingCalifornia issued "stay at home" order
