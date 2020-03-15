Empty shelves in a French supermarket (14 March)
Chaos at US airports as France and Spain lock down

By Alexandra Fouché and Robert Greenall

  1. Voting under way in France

    A voter wearing a protective mask casts her ballot at a polling station in Toulouse, southern France, on 15 March 2020
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: Turnout is expected be low in the elections

    Polls have opened in France in local elections that are going ahead despite widespread restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic.

    On Saturday, the government ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, cinemas and many shops, and some politicians called for a postponement of the election.

    Special precautions have been introduced at polling stations, but officials say they expect turnout to be low.

  2. Why we touch our faces and how to stop it

    Several medical officials across the world have warned people to avoid touching their face as a key way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

    But why do we touch our faces in the first place? And is it that easy to just stop doing it all of a sudden?

    We spoke to psychologist Natasha Tiwari.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: Why we touch our faces and how to stop it

  3. Chaos hits US airports

    Angry passengers have been sharing images and videos of packed airports in the US, as people returning from Europe queued for medical screening.

    Some speculated that the chaos could be a perfect breeding ground for coronavirus.

    Read more here.

  4. Welcome to today's coverage

    Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus outbreak. Here are some of the latest developments:

    • New screening requirements for Americans returning from Europe lead to long queues
    • Australia orders 14-day quarantine for all new arrivals starting at midnight on Sunday (13:00 GMT)
    • Voters go to the polls for local elections in France despite widespread coronavirus restrictions. On Saturday, the French government ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and many shops
    • The Vatican says its traditional Easter week celebrations will be held this year without worshippers
    • The opening of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's trial is delayed until 24 May because of the crisis
