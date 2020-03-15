Polls have opened in France in local elections that are going ahead despite widespread restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic . On Saturday, the government ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, cinemas and many shops, and some politicians called for a postponement of the election. Special precautions have been introduced at polling stations, but officials say they expect turnout to be low.
By Alexandra Fouché and Robert Greenall
Why we touch our faces and how to stop it
Several medical officials across the world have warned people to avoid touching their face as a key way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
But why do we touch our faces in the first place? And is it that easy to just stop doing it all of a sudden?
We spoke to psychologist Natasha Tiwari.
Chaos hits US airports
Angry passengers have been sharing images and videos of packed airports in the US, as people returning from Europe queued for medical screening.
Some speculated that the chaos could be a perfect breeding ground for coronavirus.
