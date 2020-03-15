AFP Copyright: AFP Turnout is expected be low in the elections Image caption: Turnout is expected be low in the elections

Polls have opened in France in local elections that are going ahead despite widespread restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic.

On Saturday, the government ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, cinemas and many shops, and some politicians called for a postponement of the election.

Special precautions have been introduced at polling stations, but officials say they expect turnout to be low.