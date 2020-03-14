Passengers arrive at Los Angeles airport before start of ban - 13 March
US declares national emergency amid travel ban

Trump's virus travel ban comes into forceEurope 'now centre of pandemic'New Zealand says all arrivals must self-isolate

By Alexandra Fouché and Robert Greenall

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to today's coverage

    Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus outbreak. Here are some of the latest developments:

    • President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency in the US, releasing $50bn (£40.8bn) in federal funds
    • A ban on non-American travellers from 26 European countries comes into force in the US
    • The number of cases in the US passes 500, with 21 deaths
    • New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern imposes 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country from Sunday
    • In the UK, mass gatherings could be banned as early as next weekend, government sources say
