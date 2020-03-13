Despite being in isolation for two weeks, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will continue to work, his office has said.
"The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms.
"As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days.
"The prime minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow."
Mr Trudeau will not be tested as he has no symptoms.
Apple reopens all Chinese stores
Apple has re-opened all 42 of its stores in China, more than a month after they were all shut.
The firm said in early February it would shut all its stores, corporate offices and contact centres across the country.
The number of new cases in China has slowly declined in recent weeks.
China getting back to work
China's vice industry minister
Xin Guobin said on Friday the work resumption rate outside of
Hubei province, where the outbreak emerged, is
about 60% for small and medium firms - and over 95% for larger
firms.
This week, some workplaces also began to reopen in the epicentre, Wuhan.
Life inside Wuhan
Millions of people in the Chinese city of Wuhan have been under lockdown over the past few months.
The city is now starting to resume services, and there are hints that life will slowly go back to normal. But what was it like over the past few weeks in the virus epicentre of China?
Mount Everest closes due to virus
The highest mountain in the world has shut down - until at least 30 April.
Nepal's government made the decision because of the growing outbreak.
China had already cancelled expeditions from its side of the mountain.
US President Donald Trump has no plans to be tested for the virus, despite coming into contact with a Brazilian official who has now tested positive for the virus.
The White House said he had almost no interactions with the Brazilian official, so there was no requirement for testing at this time.
Fabio Wajngarten, the communication secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, had earlier posted a picture on Instagram of him in a "Make Brazil Great Again" cap, standing next to President Trump. Vice President Mike Pence is also seen in the picture.
We've got more football related virus news, as Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive.
All Chelsea personnel who had close contact with him - including the full men's team squad, coaching staff and some backroom staff - will now need to isolate for 14 days, said the Premier League club.
"Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it it possible," said the club in a statement.
Bolsonaro awaits virus results
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for the coronavirus and is currently waiting for the results.
It comes after his communications secretary tested positive for the virus after returning from a US tour where he met President Trump.
Mr Bolsonaro had earlier dismissed the coronavirus crisis as "a fantasy".
Gunners' manager down with virus
The Gunners have closed their training ground after their manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus.
Arteta said he took the test "after feeling poorly", adding that the result was "really disappointing".
The Premier League match that was scheduled to take place in Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.
All players and club staff who had recent contact with the manager will now self-isolate.
'Back on my feet soon'
"I will be back on my feet soon," is the message given by Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who has tested positive for the virus.
In a statement on Twitter, Mrs Trudeau shared that she was "experiencing uncomfortable symptoms" but added that "being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this".
"I send you all my courage and warm thoughts (but only "get better" hugs from afar!)", she added.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to stay in isolation
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife will remain in isolation for 14 days, as she tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is "feeling well and her symptoms remain well", said the Prime Minister's Communications Director in a statement.
Mr Trudeau will also stay in isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure. He will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome to the BBC's coverage of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
We're hearing news this morning that the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for Covid-19. The Canadian leader remains "in good health with no symptoms" according to his office.
Separately, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also tested positive for the virus.
More than 125,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 118 countries around the world, according to the World Health Organization.
UK on edge of 'avoidable calamity'
Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of medical journal The Lancet, on the outbreak in the UK:
Virgin Australia contacts passengers
Airline Virgin Australia says a flight attendant has tested positive for the virus. Passengers from a number of flights are being contacted, the airline says.
Travel-related industries continue to be hit hard financially, too.
Australia’s largest travel agency, Flight Centre, announced on Friday it would close 100 stores nationwide in response to "softening" demand for travel. It did not say how many jobs could be lost.
"The timeframe for recovery is unclear," the company said in a statement.
China's first confirmed case 'was in November'
The first case in China can be traced back to November last year, reported news site the South China Morning Post.
According to government data seen by SCMP, a 55-year-old in Hubei province could have been the first to contract the virus on 17 November.
From that date, one to five new cases were reported each day. By 15 December, the total number of infections was 27 and by 20 December, this number had reached 60.
Singapore suspends religious activities
Singapore is closing all 70 mosques in the country after two Singaporeans who attended a mass religious gathering in Malaysia tested positive.
Around 90 Singaporeans attended the gathering. All mosques will be closed for five days for cleaning.
Separately, Catholic Mass will remain suspended indefinitely in Singapore. This is a reversal of an earlier decision by the Catholic Church to resume Mass.
The head of the local Catholic Church said the decision was made to "protect the larger population".
Hong Kong reports fourth death
Hong Kong, the special administrative region of China, has reported its fourth death - an 80-year-old man who died in hospital.
More than 3,000 people have died in mainland China - almost all in the province of Hubei.
Barack Obama tweets...
But the decision is likely to cost the government millions of dollars. Tourism companies and local sherpa guides will also be affected. Read more about the closure here.
BreakingIndia reports first coronavirus death
A 76-year-old man in the southern state of Karnataka is India's first coronavirus death, authorities have reported.
He had returned from Saudi Arabia on 29 February. Officials say they are trying to trace those who had been in contact with him.
There are currently more than 70 confirmed cases of the virus in India.
Christchurch remembrance expected to go ahead
Simon Atkinson
BBC News, Christchurch
Sunday marks the anniversary of the gun attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.
Thousands of people had been expected at a remembrance service - and today, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern seemed confident it would go ahead.
In a news conference she said the medical guidance was being closely followed but added: “I can’t see the basis on which the advice would change in the next 48 hours."
The event was due to be in an open air park but has been moved to an indoor arena because of wet weather being forecast.
