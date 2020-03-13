Airline Virgin Australia says a flight attendant has tested positive for the virus. Passengers from a number of flights are being contacted, the airline says.

Travel-related industries continue to be hit hard financially, too.

Australia’s largest travel agency, Flight Centre, announced on Friday it would close 100 stores nationwide in response to "softening" demand for travel. It did not say how many jobs could be lost.

"The timeframe for recovery is unclear," the company said in a statement.